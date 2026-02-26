Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new farm animal intakes due to mounting financial pressure, issuing an urgent appeal for community support to sustain its operations.

In a recent social media statement, the organization explained that it can no longer afford to rescue additional animals, despite receiving frequent requests to take in more animals in need.

“This is one of the hardest posts we’ve ever written. Fur-Ever Farm-Canada is placing a hold on all new farm animal intakes,” the statement read. “We are constantly getting calls and messages about horses, pigs, goats, donkeys, chickens and geese needing urgent placement — many facing euthanasia.”

“We only ever say yes to the truly urgent cases. We don’t overextend. But without financial support, we cannot continue,” the statement added.

The farm cited rising operational costs as a major factor in the decision. Hay alone costs about $65 per square bale through a supplier — or up to $115 at market rates — and the farm uses seven to 10 bales during colder weeks.

Feed ranges from $18 to $30 per bag, alongside additional expenses for bedding, cleaning supplies, fencing repairs, equipment, farrier services and veterinary care.

“We’ve connected with local feed stores and posted their phone number so supporters could purchase feed directly with Visa, Mastercard or cash,” the statement read. “Not one bag has been donated.”

While the rescue regularly hosts volunteer days and public events that attract dozens or even hundreds of visitors, staff say public appreciation has not resulted in consistent financial contributions.

“We have amazing volunteers every Sunday from 11–3. We host events where 30–200 people come and experience the farm. Everyone loves it. Everyone sees the care. But love has not translated into donations.”

Despite the financial strain, the rescue emphasized that animals currently under its care will continue to receive full support and treatment. However, without new funding, the organization says it cannot respond to future urgent cases.

Fur-Ever Farm-Canada’s mission is to provide sanctuary, rehabilitation and long-term care for vulnerable animals, particularly those requiring specialized medical attention. The organization advocates equal compassion for farm and companion animals alike, while relying heavily on donations to cover daily care and medical costs.

Rescue officials say the intake pause is intended to protect the animals already at the farm and preserve the services they have built, while urging supporters to help ensure the sanctuary’s future

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/fureverfarmcanada/.

