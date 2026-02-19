From millwright to Alton Mill artist: Stuart Curtis brings his work to Headwaters Arts show

By Constance Scrafield

Shelburne–based artist Stuart Curtis has seen a lot of change in his life over the last couple of years. Recently retired from 35 years in the construction business as a Millwright, Curtis and his wife, Tina, moved to Shelburne from Orangeville, because the house that they “wanted was in Shelburne.”

He is also becoming more involved in his life as an artist and has a couple of his paintings in the current Headwaters Arts (HA) show titled Echoes of the Heart. This is not Curtis’s first show with HA.

“I recently joined Headwaters. Retirement is hard work. So, I’ve been reviving old skills,” he commented.

Years ago, his closest connection to art was in high school, while never giving much thought about it. Over time, he did some oil paintings and gave them as Christmas presents.

It becomes a passion: he started to buy more canvases and then realized he needed to learn more. In his hunt for the right place to study, he discovered the Academy of Realist Art in Toronto, which uniquely teaches all “classical drawing and painting skills based on 19th century European atelier techniques.”

Curtis was very enthusiastic about his time with the Academy, stating that anyone truly interested in learning more about painting should have this experience.

“Somebody told me about it and right away everything felt right. Before this, I hit a brick wall and realized I needed to get some schooling.”

He is happy about the HA show coming to the Alton Mill Arts Centre. Like many local people, he has known about the Alton Mill for years.

In fact, he and Tina recently got married there.

He has had the chance to talk to some of the artists in residence at the Mill. What impresses him is when a person buys one of his paintings.

He said quite simply, “When I sold my painting, having people buy it – it is a thrill. For that. most of my paintings sold are in oil. I do use lines when I do cityscapes – we go to Toronto – those are fun.”

He thinks about his paintings being on a patron’s wall. “some of my paintings are there and I think, it’s a form of immortality.”

The thought led to his telling us that he has two grown children and “three beautiful granddaughters. They tell me, grandpa this and grandpa that – it’s wonderful.”

Recently, Curtis was invited to try teaching for the first time. He went to a “person’s place to teach kids to paint.”

Plein air is another way to paint, immersed in the living subject surrounding him with ever-changing features to capture. Curtis would like to find a small group to share the adventure with.

His children are proud of their father’s success and his enthusiasm for his art. When his daughter showed interest but denied she could follow, he proposed a first step and gave her a paint-by-number set as a gift this past Christmas.

“You have to start somewhere,” came the well-trod wisdom. “Do a little bit at a time.”

With an inclination to paint as reality presents itself, Curtis noted that people seem to like the Impressionists, and he thinks he will study them too. As for landscapes, he feels he just has to “get out there and do it.”

“Millwrights should have their own art show,” is his opinion. “Math is essential in construction. Sometimes, they work on something broken, build things. Build a motorbike.”

An old army truck, his old, slow vehicle, which is a Humvee, is his transportation locally. Like an old pal, Curtis is fond of it and was invited to bring it to the classic car night of Orangeville’s Jazz and Blues Festival last year.

When asked for Curtis’ advice to youngsters, he kept it simple: “What’s important is to be honest and straightforward.

“Honesty is best,” said Stuart Curtis.

Find him on Instagram and Facebook and at the Echoes of the Heart in the Headwaters Arts Gallery at the Alton Mill.

