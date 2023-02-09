French Immersion program for kids coming to local library

The Orangeville Public Library is excited to offer a new bilingual program for children called Autour du monde en Français. Each week, kids can travel to a different part of the world through books and hands-on activities, learning fun facts about the country.

The program is geared towards children in grades 4 to 6 enrolled in French immersion or Ècole Èlèmentaire. Participants will strengthen their French comprehension and conversation skills while fostering connections among the French speaking community.

“We are delighted that a new connection with a community volunteer allows the library to diversify our children’s programming,” said Darla Fraser, Orangeville Public Library CEO. “Adeline Pouchelon has planned an exciting series of Saturday workshops that are sure to make learning fun.”

Born in France, Adeline has travelled and studied in several different countries, living in Orangeville since 2021. Leading Autour du monde is her way of giving back to the community that welcomed her, sharing her love of books and passion for travelling. Adeline notes she would love to foster a love of reading and learning in French.

Autour du monde en Français runs weekly from Saturday, February 11 until Saturday, March 18, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alder Street Library.

Please register for each session separately. If possible, students are encouraged to attend all six sessions.

For more information or to sign up, register here.

