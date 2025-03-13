General News

Free skate at Alder Arena sees great turnout

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Local real estate agent Janine Speirs sponsored a free community skate at the Alder Arena in Orangeville on March 9.

It was a huge success, with the maximum number of registrants signing up and turning out. The event was held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and during that time there were nearly 150 skaters on the ice.

“The energy was amazing, and it was incredible to see so many families and community members come together,” said Speirs.

Janine Speirs Real Estate was the sole sponsor of the event, and to make it extra special, she served cupcakes, hot chocolate, and coffee to attendees.

“This was my first time hosting a free community skate, but based on the turnout and the positive feedback, I’d love to make it an annual tradition! With my marketing background, I’m always thinking of ways to make these events even better for both my clients and the community as my business grows,” Speirs told the Citizen.

“I’m also always looking to collaborate with and support other local businesses. If there are any business owners interested in partnering on future events, I always love to make connections.”

Overall, Speirs said she’s thrilled with the community’s response to the event.

“The response was overwhelming in the best way — I’m truly grateful for the community’s support,” said Speirs.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono deputy mayor defends against integrity ruling

By JAMES MATTHEWS While he respects a ruling by the town’s integrity commissioner, Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix doesn’t agree that he was in a ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept through Ontario

By Paula Brown Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term as MPP of Dufferin-Caledon. Jones ...

First local case of measles confirmed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

By Paula Brown Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is warning the community about the circulation of measles. The local public health unit announced in a press ...

Town of Orangeville continues to address fallout from cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments. The Town ...

Having taxpayers foot the bill is unsustainable: Mono mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff never cease the search for ways to lower municipal taxes. Mono resident Rob Martellacci asked town council during its Feb. ...

Penalty too low to compensate for false fire alarms: Mono’s deputy mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Town of Mono may revisit its means to deal with false alarms to emergency services. False alarms shouldn’t be subsidized by ...

COBS Bread fundraising for Orangeville Food Bank with raffle and Donation Day

By Sam Odrowski A staff-led initiative at a local bakery is looking to raise $4,000 for the Orangeville Food Bank. COBS Bread (489 Broadway) is ...

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...