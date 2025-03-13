Free skate at Alder Arena sees great turnout

Local real estate agent Janine Speirs sponsored a free community skate at the Alder Arena in Orangeville on March 9.

It was a huge success, with the maximum number of registrants signing up and turning out. The event was held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and during that time there were nearly 150 skaters on the ice.

“The energy was amazing, and it was incredible to see so many families and community members come together,” said Speirs.

Janine Speirs Real Estate was the sole sponsor of the event, and to make it extra special, she served cupcakes, hot chocolate, and coffee to attendees.

“This was my first time hosting a free community skate, but based on the turnout and the positive feedback, I’d love to make it an annual tradition! With my marketing background, I’m always thinking of ways to make these events even better for both my clients and the community as my business grows,” Speirs told the Citizen.

“I’m also always looking to collaborate with and support other local businesses. If there are any business owners interested in partnering on future events, I always love to make connections.”

Overall, Speirs said she’s thrilled with the community’s response to the event.

“The response was overwhelming in the best way — I’m truly grateful for the community’s support,” said Speirs.

