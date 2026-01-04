Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

January 3, 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community.

Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council a number of terms ago, remained a friend to the town’s decision-makers, said current Mayor John Creelman.

She died in early December in Prince Edward Island, where she relocated following her retirement.

Flags at Mono Town Hall and Dufferin County’s administrative offices at Zina Street flew at half-staff in her memory.

“It came as a great shock to me and probably to all of us,” Creelman said.

She was a great public servant in her own right during her years on council, Creelman said.

Ryan served her Mono community from 2010 to 2021 when she resigned as mayor. In that time, she represented the municipality at the upper tier and as the county’s warden twice.

She served on the county’s community services committee four times.

Creelman said at the start of town council’s Dec. 9 meeting that Ryan also held a seat as a school board trustee for nine years.

She served on the county’s economic development committee and as Dufferin’s representative on the Hills of Headwaters Tourism Board, as well.

She participated in efforts to raise funds for the Friends of Island Lake to build a boardwalk connecting the south and north sides of Island Lake.

Ryan was an Amaranth Lions Club member, and she was a significant force in the formation of the Dufferin Community Foundation.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Laura Ryan, one of our founding directors,” the foundation posted on its social media pages. “She was a strong advocate for our community.”

The post continued, “Laura was a bright light, a community leader and a special friend to all who knew her.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said many people loved Ryan.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow served on council when Ryan was mayor. Her going-away party was hosted at his farm, in fact.

“I thought she handled the mayoral duties very well,” Manktelow said. “She was a pleasant person to work with. She was deeply embedded in this community and was a powerhouse here.”

Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said Ryan was on council when he started with the municipal staff.

“Staff knows of her professionalism when she came to the office and she will be missed by all staff, that’s for sure,” Dunmore said.

Coun. Elaine Capes said Ryan was a very good neighbour and friend.

“She was missed when she moved down east, and now she will be missed even more and I’m grateful to have known her and learned a lot from her,” Capes said.

