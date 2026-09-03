General News

Fore Honeywood Golf Classic returns to raise funds for Honeywood Arena

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local golfers are getting ready to tee off for a good local cause, with the second annual Fore Honeywood Golf Classic – set to raise funds for improvements to the Honeywood Arena.

The tournament will be taking place Thursday, Sept. 17, at Shelburne Golf & Country Club. The event will feature a shotgun start format, with all proceeds going toward upkeep work on the Honeywood Arena, also known as the North Dufferin Community Centre (NDCC).

According to the Township of Mulmur, the arena needs renovations to remain a safe and accessible community space. The facility serves as an essential community space and is the only building of its kind in the area.

“As the sole indoor recreation facility in the township, it serves as a vital hub for community activities,” the town said on its website. “The NDCC features a ball diamond, playground, open space, arena, and the versatile Norduff Room on its second floor. It hosts a variety of sporting practices, games, tournaments, and community events. With plans for a newly renovated facility, the NDCC aims to expand its programs and enhance recreational opportunities for Mulmur and surrounding residents.”

Planned improvements include essential repairs and new change rooms to better serve players and visitors.

Participants in the golf tournament will receive lunch at the turn, a golf cart and a swag bag, along with opportunities to take part in on-course contests and raffles. The event will go ahead rain or shine.

Community support for the fundraiser appears strong. The Township of Mulmur reported in its August newsletter that the tournament was nearly sold out, with just seven foursomes remaining at the time of publication.

Several sponsorship opportunities are also available. The online registration page lists presenting sponsorships, gold sponsorships, swag-bag sponsorships and single-hole sponsorships, as well as individual player registration. A foursome registration and beverage-cart sponsorship were listed as sold out at the time of print.

The golf tournament is one part of a larger community effort to support the future of the Honeywood Arena.

The arena has also been selected as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Jim Cuddy Jamboree, which takes place Sept. 3 in Mulmur.

For more information or to register for the golf classic, residents and businesses can contact the Township of Mulmur at info@mulmur.ca or 705-466-3341.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County looks to uniform means to assess data centre applications

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County staff will begin reviewing the pros and cons of large data centres in the region. Josh MacEwen is a long-time ...

County reinstates condo garbage rebate cancelled in June

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County’s decision to axe the garbage rebate for condominium residents is not fair, according to at least one landlord. Kim Jaspers-Fayer ...

Community Living Dufferin plans talent show for second annual fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski Community Living Dufferin (CLD) is preparing for its second annual Community for Community Living Fundraiser, set for Saturday, Sept. 19, with organizers ...

Baskerville brings mystery, mayhem and laughter to Theatre Orangeville: Review

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery delivers a fun, fast-paced, clever and wonderfully ...

Ontario Fire Fighters’ Memorial finds new home in Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dignitaries from the Town of Orangeville, Government of Ontario and local fire departments gathered in Fendley Park in ...

Food bank’s library book program distributes thousands of titles nearly four years later

By Sam Odrowski Nearly four years after the Orangeville Public Library began stocking the Orangeville Food Bank with gently used books, the program has grown ...

Divinity & Co. celebrates 15 years by giving back to the women of Dufferin

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Divinity & Co. Hair Studio reaches its 15-year milestone this month, owner Rina Ferguson Harvey is celebrating ...

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event sells out, draws strong community reception

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 170 people turned out for Authors in the Hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 23, braving ...

Orangeville Lions Club Pump Track opens at Alder

The new Alder Pump Track is officially open, giving Orangeville families a paved space to ride bikes, skateboards and scooters at the Alder Street Recreation ...

Affordable housing definition to be determined as town looks to update Official Plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS As municipalities grow and change, so too must their Official Plans evolve with them. Michael Matthys, the principal at WW+P Architects and ...