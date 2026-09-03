Food bank’s library book program distributes thousands of titles nearly four years later

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Nearly four years after the Orangeville Public Library began stocking the Orangeville Food Bank with gently used books, the program has grown from a small addition for clients to something they have come to count on.

The partnership launched in December 2022, when the library began dropping off books every two weeks for food bank clients to take home for free, no return required. Nearly four years later, that steady pace has added up to approximately 3,000 books distributed, with an average of 30 going out every two weeks.

“It’s been pretty steady throughout,” said Laura Warner, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “I think clients really enjoy the program… I think it’s just been a great way to share the love of books with clients that’s really accessible.”

Picture books remain the most popular pick, according to library staff, followed by young adult fiction and popular non-fiction.

Warner said the books set aside for the food bank aren’t leftovers no one wanted — they’re titles pulled from circulation to make room for new stock, but still in good condition.

“We’re giving well-loved books. Maybe we don’t need as many copies, so we’ll take one and we’ll give it to the food bank so that people can get a high-quality item as well,” she explained.

Heather Hayes, executive director of the Orangeville Food Bank, said the program works precisely because it stays out of the way.

“It has nothing to do with us,” Hayes said. “It is a quiet program, slightly out of the way of the busyness of the food bank… a quiet space for them to have a bit of peace.”

Located at the front lobby of the food bank, Hayes said she often sees parents pick books out for their children during evening shifts, when families arrive tired after work and daycare pickup.

“Living in poverty means that your mind space is taken up with the very basics of survival,” Hayes said. “If you only have a set amount of time in a day to make sure that you get your food, thinking about getting to the library sometimes can be one more thing that you cannot fit into your day.”

She said the books offer families something small but meaningful to take home, particularly children who arrive at the food bank tired after a long day.

“You can see the little ones curled up in the chairs waiting for their parents to finish shopping,” Hayes said.

Unlike a typical library loan, the books clients take from the food bank are theirs to keep.

For Hayes, the program reflects a broader philosophy shared across the food bank’s community partnerships: removing any sense of division between who needs help and who doesn’t.

Warner, who took on the CEO role at the library more recently, said the book program reflects what drew her to the position.

“One of the things that was so encouraging about the Orangeville Public Library role… was how community focused it was,” she said. “We share a lot of the same clients, and we just want the best for them.”

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