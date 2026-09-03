Divinity & Co. celebrates 15 years by giving back to the women of Dufferin

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As Divinity & Co. Hair Studio reaches its 15-year milestone this month, owner Rina Ferguson Harvey is celebrating by spotlighting the community that helped the business reach this milestone.

The Orangeville salon is marking its anniversary with 15 Women • 15 Stories • 15 Years, a two-day community celebration recognizing 15 local women whose strength, generosity and contributions have made a difference in the lives of others.

For Harvey, the initiative was a natural way to thank the people who have supported the salon over the years.

“It is our 15-year business anniversary, so we thought, how do we give back?” she said. “How do we thank everyone? Because it’s the community of Orangeville and Dufferin that actually kept us open, because the clients would come in and keep our business afloat. So we thought, how do we give back this year? We’re turning 15 on the 15th. Why don’t we give something away? So we decided that it would be totally cool to give away 15 free makeovers.”

Among those selected are mothers, caregivers and other women who continue to give to their communities. The group includes the first female firefighter in Dufferin County, as well as single mothers and others whose stories stood out during the nomination process.

Each recipient will receive a day of pampering at Divinity & Co. on Sept. 14 or 15, including professional hair services, makeup, treatments, lunch and photography.

Harvey said many women were humble in their requests, making the experience more about pampering than dramatic transformations.

“It was kind of hard to determine whether it was a makeover or more like a spa pampering day,” she said. “Some people really like their hair currently, so we’re just adding to it. But they still get four hours in here. They get a massive charcuterie spread for lunch. They get unlimited coffees, teas, waters, sparkling whatever. They get all the treatments at the back sink, all the hydration, all the bonding, their colour of choice. They get their hands done with an exfoliator while they’re sitting. Just so many people have come forward, and all these little extras have been able to be thrown in.”

The community has embraced the initiative, with more than 20 local businesses contributing funding, products, services and other donations. Each woman will also receive a celebration box filled with donated gifts and services.

The event will wrap up Sept. 15 with a birthday celebration featuring pizza, an ice cream truck, a DJ, champagne and 15 prizes given away every 15 minutes.

Harvey said that all of this wouldn’t be possible without the strong community spirit that defines the community.

“We wouldn’t be open if it wasn’t for the community coming and choosing Divinity & Co. to get their hair done,” Harvey said. “So at least we could give back. The whole team is behind this. We are all wanting to and treat our guests.”

Harvey purchased the salon in 2011 and renamed it Divinity & Co. in 2021. Today, the studio specializes in colour and extensions, along with cutting and styling, and has a team of five.

The sponsors supporting this event are Redken Canada, Central Beauty Supply, Salon Centric Canada, Orangeville Flowers, Pottery Parties Studio, Foote Law, Claxton Dental, IODE, CEL for Healthcare, Mary Kay – Jill Ashmore, Plant.ed, Lynne Greenwood – Lismar Financial, Tambasco Real Estate, Hand Power Massage Therapy, Kaytea’s Pasteries, Goodlife Fitness, Pizza Nova, Lightcaster Brewhouse, Rachel’s Room and Arbonne – Jaime Raymond.

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