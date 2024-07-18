Letters to the Editor

Ford lacks coherent economic plan

July 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Editor:

In a recent mailing from our MPP, the Doug Ford’s Conservatives claim to save Ontario households money by extending the gas tax rate cut. Odd wording, since Ontario has a deficit, so they are really borrowing money on our behalf to fund the gas tax rate cut.

Taxpayers will pay it eventually, with interest, but in the meantime, this encourages people to buy gasoline powered cars. Again, an oddity since the Ontario government is providing billions of dollars in tax breaks to electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

It seems the Conservatives lack a coherent economic plan for the province, and taxpayers will be paying the bill.

Rob Strang
Orangeville Ont.


