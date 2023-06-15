Fire in Orangeville home claims one life, sends two to hospital

By Sam Odrowski

A structure fire in Orangeville claimed the life of one person and sent two others to Headwaters Hospital on June 8.

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the fire, which started around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday.

The Orangeville Fire Department and Dufferin County EMS, responded to the structure fire around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday at a two-story residential dwelling on Still Court in Orangeville.

The house sustained heavy fire damage in the garage, which spread throughout the home.

The identity of the deceased individual from the June 8 fire is being withheld pending identification and notice to the next of kin, said Dufferin OPP.

The Dufferin Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to Dufferin OPP.

Anyone who witnessed the fire and wishes to speak to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services, they can be reached at 905-951-3838.

