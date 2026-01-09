Uncategorized

Festive RIDE campaign charges show impaired driving remains a problem

January 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

Police charged 179 drivers with a combined 288 impaired driving related charges during the Festive RIDE campaign.

The Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign ran from Nov. 20 until Jan. 1. OPP officers conducted 1,916 roadside spot checks that made up about 3,500 hours of enforcement across 13 detachments.

Police in Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin County, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Peterborough County, and Southern Georgian Bay participated.

Coyer Yateman, superintendent of OPP Central Region, said impaired driving is not acceptable.

“Removing over 200 impaired drivers during this campaign is both significant and deeply concerning,” Yateman said. “Every one of those drivers represents a potential tragedy we prevented.”

Police in the central region also issued 28 warning-range driving suspensions during the campaign.

Police from the Dufferin detachment responded to a Christmas Eve report of a suspicious vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Anishinaabe Drive in Shelburne. A traffic stop was conducted, and Avinash Shivratan, 27, from Orangeville was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and driving without insurance.

As part of the RIDE campaign on Dec. 25 at about 11 p.m. on Broadway in Orangeville, Robert Fisher, 53, of Dundalk was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Then at about 4 p.m. Dec. 28, officers attended a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the County Road 16 area in Mono. Michael Paquete, 31, of Orangeville was charged driving while impaired and driving with an open container of liquor.

At about 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, Dufferin officers were conducting general patrol when they observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane and in the wrong direction on Highway 89 in Melancthon. Ramanan Nadesu, 44, of Shelburne was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

At about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 3, officers were dispatched to East-West Garafraxa Townline for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Officers attended the scene and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

David Morris, 58, of Guelph, was charged with impaired driving.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville. Driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Provincewide, the OPP removed 766 impaired motorists from roads and issued 150 warn-range suspensions.

“Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious collisions,” Yateman said. “Plan ahead. Make responsible choices. Never drive impaired. Together, we can protect lives and ensure safe roads for everyone.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...

New recycling carts bring concerns for some Dufferin residents

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County residents will be able to recycle more materials than they’re used to starting this month. And they’ll wheel those ...

Mono needs to revisit its committee system, says resident

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent volunteer committee activity in Mono has raised concerns for at least one resident. Mono resident Elaine Kehoe said she’s concerned ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...