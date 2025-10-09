Federal intrusion

Sir:



The federal government funds the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to fund Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) agents and pursue federal goals, bypassing provincial governments. PCP claims that it has penetrated 522 Canadian municipalities to urge “green energy” activities such as children’s camps, staff training programs and EV charging stations to achieve the PCP’s five goals.

The last goal is to have a municipality create a “Climate Action Plan;” Dufferin County created a Plan that recommends several restrictions on farmers and others.

I’m concerned about federal attempts to impose restrictions directly on municipalities with no input or agreement from provincial legislatures.

The federal government tried to offer money directly to small Alberta towns in return for promises to adhere to DEI policy, but Alberta Premier Smith put a stop to that. I wonder if any of the PCP’s “522 municipalities” – especially in Ontario – have been offered DEI money as well as PCP guidance.

Canada has such diversity in populations, climates and geography that a single federal government cannot administer them directly. That is why we have provincial and municipal governments. Bypassing them to achieve a “one-size-fits-all” policy can’t work.



Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa

