Commentary

Federal intrusion

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

The federal government funds the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to fund Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) agents and pursue federal goals, bypassing provincial governments.  PCP claims that it has penetrated 522 Canadian municipalities to urge “green energy” activities such as children’s camps, staff training programs and EV charging stations to achieve the PCP’s five goals.

The last goal is to have a municipality create a “Climate Action Plan;” Dufferin County created a Plan that recommends several restrictions on farmers and others.
I’m concerned about federal attempts to impose restrictions directly on municipalities with no input or agreement from provincial legislatures.

The federal government tried to offer money directly to small Alberta towns in return for promises to adhere to DEI policy, but Alberta Premier Smith put a stop to that. I wonder if any of the PCP’s “522 municipalities” – especially in Ontario – have been offered DEI money as well as PCP guidance.
Canada has such diversity in populations, climates and geography that a single federal government cannot administer them directly. That is why we have provincial and municipal governments. Bypassing them to achieve a “one-size-fits-all” policy can’t work.


Charles Hooker  

East Garafraxa


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters invites women to a 12-hour mammogram marathon during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A marathon of mammograms is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The hospital is inviting women ages ...

Community Living Dufferin holds inaugural fundraiser, featuring Campfire Poets

By Joshua Drakes Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with ...

Celebrating local wilderness: Dufferin’s Bruce Trail Day sees record turnout

By Joshua Drakes The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club celebrated Bruce Trail Day with true outdoor spirit, bringing in nearly 170 visitors to explore the ...

From COVID car ride to community tradition: Orangeville Halloween Haunt Patrol returns

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hallowe’en is fast approaching, and an Orangeville-based house-decorating contest is returning for its sixth year. The Orangeville Hallowe’en ...

Mono voters will mark municipal election ballots online in 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. ...

Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive brings community together to combat food insecurity

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the ...

Ground breaks on road to Orangeville housing development, bringing Hansen Blvd. one-step closer to completion

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing ...

Explore, learn, and connect: Bruce Trail Day coming to Riverside Woods Nature Reserve

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

County of Dufferin to donate decommissioned ambulance to West Africa

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...