Family Transition Place to feature Cityline’s Tracy Moore at International Women’s Day Event

January 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking International Women’s Day with a celebratory event at Hockley Valley Resort on March 7.

The event is an opportunity to network, connect, and celebrate with friends, co-workers, family members – all of the special women in your life. It also acts as a fundraiser for FTP, supporting the not-for-profit’s shelter, education and counselling programs for women fleeing domestic violence.

There will be a prominent guest speaker, a silent auction, swag and door prize items, as well as a three-course gourmet meal.

“This year, we’re excited to present Tracy Moore as our special guest,” said FTP in a press release. “For over a decade, Tracy spearheaded Cityline, one of Canada’s most influential lifestyle programs. Whether speaking on women’s empowerment, gender and race-based challenges in the workplace, diversity and inclusion, maternal mental health, and body image or lighting up the stage as an energetic host and emcee, Tracy is celebrated for her friendly nature and down-to-earth attitude.”

Early bird tickets are available for the International Women’s Day Event until Feb. 2. They’re currently available for $175 but will increase to $200 on Feb. 3.

FTP says the event can accommodate up to 400 guests and is expected to sell out.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7.

Hockley Valley Resort is located at 793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono.

For more information on registration, how to sponsor this event or other ways to support, please visit www.familytransitionplace.ca.

