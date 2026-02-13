General News

Family Day fun awaits: Drop into the Alder Recreation Centre for a free swim or skate

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Family Day is fast approaching, and there’s no shortage of action happening at the Alder Recreation Centre and Alder Branch of the Orangeville Public Library.

On Monday, Feb. 16, The Alder Arena will offer free activities for families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. These activities include swimming, skating, face painting, a professional photo booth, and crafts, while supplies last.

“The (Town of Orangeville’s) Community Services department looks forward to hosting the annual Family Day event at Alder Recreation Centre on Monday, Feb. 16! Bring the whole family for a free swim or skate and enjoy other activities like crafts and face painting,” said Allison Dukovski, supervisor of recreation and events for the Town of Orangeville.

There are several 50-minute-long free skating sessions happening at Alder’s red and green rinks.

At the red rink, sessions run from 11 to 11:50 a.m., 12 to 12:50 p.m., and 1 to 1:50 p.m. At the green rink, ice time is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Each swimming session at Alder’s recently upgraded, eight-lane stainless-steel pool runs for one hour. They will occur from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Online pre-registration is available for 50 per cent of the available spots to swim or skate, but must be made 75 hours in advance. The remaining 50 per cent of spots are drop-in only.

To pre-register online, visit: https://rb.gy/7un0o5.

The Alder Recreation Centre will also have the 519 Sports & Snacks concession stand open on Family Day, selling refreshments.

Same as the arena, the Alder Street Library is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing a quiet break from the various planned activities. The library encourages families to stop in, read a book together, colour, or get creative by building something at the LEGO table.

Anyone who is a resident of Orangeville, Mono, Amaranth, or East Garafraxa and doesn’t have a library card can get one for free by dropping in to the Alder Street branch on Family Day. Why not bring home a new book for the whole family to enjoy?

“On Family Day, we want people to feel welcome somewhere close to home. The Alder Branch offers an inclusive, inviting space where families can connect, discover, and share an experience together. It’s also a great place to take a quiet break between skating or swimming at the recreation centre, or to slow down and simply enjoy some time together,” said Laura Warner, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library


