Arts and Entertainment » General News

Fall in Love With “Echoes of the Heart” at Headwaters Arts This Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Spread the love this Valentine’s weekend at Headwaters Arts newest member art show, Echoes of the Heart.

Echoes of the Heart is Headwaters Arts’ second themed member art show of 2026, with an opening reception set for Valentine’s Day and is all about celebrating love.

At the art show, over 25 works will be on display, and Headwaters Arts says that each piece expresses the artist’s interpretation that “love comes in all forms, and art comes in all forms.”

Deb Menken, Headwaters Arts Gallery Committee Chair, explains that the gallery committee meets in the late fall to establish themes for the following year. Since the second show started just before Valentine’s Day, with the opening reception on Feb. 14, the committee thought it would fit the theme without being too specific.

“We generally try to have themes that allow for a broad application to our members, and rather than have a complete description to go with the title, we find quotations that the artists can use for inspiration/interpretation,” says Menken. “We settled on Echoes of the Heart as a title and then looked for quotes that would fit.”

For this show, they chose artist Marc Chagall’s quote, “Art must be an expression of love, or it is nothing.”

Member artists were invited to submit artworks that show Headwaters Arts their interpretation of the quote.

“Chagall’s work is filled with loving links to childhood memories and family roots in Vitebsk, Belarus, which was sadly mostly destroyed during WWII. In my painting ‘Fleeting Landmarks,’ a memory-filled barn stands cradled in a warm acreage likely slotted for subdivision development,” says Kevin Ellis, a painter featured in the show.

Other participating members for the show include Bhavna Bhatnagar, Bill Carroll, Emilia Perri, Lori Konger, Lucy Kristan, Lynn Gilbank, Mina Zare, Marjorie Gegear, Nahid Azari, Natalie Rose, Stuart Curtis, Pat Hertzberg, and Suzanne Walsh.

For Perri’s piece, About a Garden, in part of her submission, she wrote, “The organic shapes in the painting express the feeling of growth, of love that is blooming through the Echoes of the Heart!”

At the opening reception on love day, attendees can meet the artists to discuss their works.

The reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Headwaters Gallery in the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton.


