“Fairy Doors” project launched by Alton Mill Arts Centre

July 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Zachary Roman

Residents are invited to create art that will be used to add a magical flair to a local hiking trail.

On July 17, Alton Mill Arts Centre marketing coordinator Bri Wilson announced the Centre was launching a “Fairy Doors” community art project.

“This project is perfect for everyone — whether you’re an experienced artist or simply looking for a fun and imaginative summer activity with your kids, join us in creating a fairy wonderland that will captivate the hearts and minds of all who visit,” said Wilson. “This year’s community arts project promises to add a touch of magic to the forest path.”

Wilson explained a fairy door is a small work of art that’s designed to look like the entrance to a home a fairy might live in. The pieces are then usually set into the base of a tree or placed on a branch.

“The Fairy Door Project is part of a growing global movement that places fairy doors along trails and in public spaces, captivating the imagination of visitors and locals alike,” said Wilson. “We aim to make our trail a highlight on Ontario’s Fairy Door maps.”

Wilson said the project is great for stimulating creative thinking and imagination.

Residents can submit their fairy doors to Rare Threads, which is located inside the Alton Mill Arts Centre, during regular business hours between August 1 and 31.

Fairy doors may be created with any media, in any shape. Some suggested materials include wood, bark, sticks, clay, epoxy, moss, rocks, fibre and metal.

The maximum size allowed for the doors is six by eight inches.

Artists who submit fairy doors will be eligible to win prizes, and entrants will be divided into three groups: professional artist, creative adult 16+, and youth under 16.

Residents will be able to vote on the fairy doors online at altonmill.ca. More information on the project is available on the same website.

