Explore the stories behind Dufferin County’s Great War memorial at upcoming event

November 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

In recognition of Remembrance Day, the Orangeville Public Library invites the community to a special Expert in the Library presentation. On Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., learn about the lives and stories of those who are honoured by the Dufferin County Memorial to the Fallen of the Great War.

Lieutenant Colonel Ron Alkema (retired) will share the remarkable history of the Orangeville cenotaph in Alexandra Park and the stories of local soldiers and officers whose names are inscribed upon it.

This engaging talk offers a meaningful opportunity to learn more about Dufferin County’s contributions to the First World War and to reflect on the enduring importance of remembrance.

The program is opened to participants aged 16 and older.

As part of its work to recognize Remembrance Day and honour the local heroes who served our country, the Tales on the Trail installation at Island Lake will once again share the stories of Dufferin County veterans.

In partnership with Credit Valley Conservation and the Museum of Dufferin, throughout November, the storywalk will feature photographs and text for the community to learn about this important part of our history.

Registration is required for the Nov. 6 event at orangevillelibrary.ca/ExpertsEvents

