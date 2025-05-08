General News

Explore the life of a local public health nurse at upcoming Orangeville Library event

May 8, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Nurses play a vital role in our healthcare system, leaving a positive impact on Canadians through their dedication, work, and compassion.

To celebrate National Nursing Week (May 12-18, 2025), the Orangeville Public Library welcomes local Dr. Cheryl van Daalen-Smith and her debut novel “The Chronicles of Paisley – Corners.”

Set in the Hills of Headwaters, Dr. van Daalen-Smith creates an insightful tale of rural life, inspired by her expertise as a public health nurse and historical events in the area. The moving stories capture our shared humanity, the true meaning of belonging, and the transformative power of nurses.

Dr. van Daalen-Smith lectures at the school of nursing, school of gender, sexuality and women’s studies and the children, childhood and youth program at York University. She teaches community nursing, social justice nursing, critical public health, women’s health and child-centred nursing.

This special author event will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Mill Street Branch, located at 1 Mill Street.

Please register in advance at  libraryprograms@orangeville.ca to have your name added to the attendance list.

Visit orangevillelibrary.ca for more information or to learn more about the Orangeville Public Library’s programs and events.


