Established Headwaters artists CJ Shelton and Ann Randeraad featured in new show

Migration is Headwaters Arts’ October exhibition

By Zachary Roman

The latest show at the Headwaters Arts Gallery is all about change.

On now until Nov. 10, Migration: Moving Through by artists CJ Shelton and Ann Randeraad is on display at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

The exhibition features more than 120 paintings and wood-fired clay and porcelain pieces of art.

Headwaters Arts marketing lead Sue Powell said Shelton’s paintings are soulful and expressive.

She said the forms and surfaces of Randeraad’s art are truly impressive.

“Both of these well-established artists consistently push their personal boundaries, their mediums and processes, transforming their works resulting in free and fresh directions,” said Powell.

Shelton said moving through unknown landscapes requires a leap of faith and trust in the instinctual call to seek new horizons.

“Just as birds and migratory animals always know how to find their way, Migration connects viewers to their own innate ability to navigate change… to search, to grow, and to learn,” said Shelton.

Shelton works in acrylic paint and mixed media, and said she’s inspired by nature and the landscapes of both “seen and unseen” realms.

Powell notes Shelton’s paintings are stylistically contemporary yet “evocative of universal themes that speak to our hearts and spirits.”

Shelton has her own studio and gallery in the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

Powell said Randeraad creates landscaped forms and containers in clay that are both sculptural and functional. She said they evoke the essence of age-old ruins, typographies, and undiscovered terrain.

Randeraad has her own studio and gallery in Amaranth.

The Headwaters Arts Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen Street West).

