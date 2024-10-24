During deer mating season, Dufferin OPP remind public of safety tips

Over 6,000 wildlife collisions in last three years

By Sam Odrowski

In the last three years, over 6,000 wildlife-related collisions have taken place across the Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), which includes Dufferin OPP and other parts of Central Ontario.

Dufferin OPP recently issued a press release reminding motorists who live in the region or travel through it to keep an eye out for deer activity to avoid collisions.

“As deer are more active, especially during dawn and dusk, it’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings to prevent collisions,” said Dufferin OPP’s media release.

The majority of wildlife-related collisions occur from October to December, with 85.5 per cent involving deer. Deer are more active during the end of the year due to mating season and are often on the move searching for food.

Dufferin OPP shared the following tips for motorists to consider as deer activity is higher this time of year.

Please keep the following tips in mind:

Stay Alert : Be vigilant, especially in areas known for deer activity, particularly during dawn and dusk.

: Be vigilant, especially in areas known for deer activity, particularly during dawn and dusk. Observe Warning Signs : Pay attention to deer crossing signs and reduce speed in those areas.

: Pay attention to deer crossing signs and reduce speed in those areas. Use High Beams : When safe, use high beams at night to increase visibility and help spot deer from a distance.

: When safe, use high beams at night to increase visibility and help spot deer from a distance. Scan the Road : Continuously check for deer on the road or approaching from the sides. Look for movement near the roadside.

: Continuously check for deer on the road or approaching from the sides. Look for movement near the roadside. Reduce Speed : Slow down in areas with a higher likelihood of deer crossings, especially during mating season (October to December).

: Slow down in areas with a higher likelihood of deer crossings, especially during mating season (October to December). Keep a Safe Following Distance : Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow for quick reactions if a deer appears.

: Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to allow for quick reactions if a deer appears. Brake, Don’t Swerve : If a deer suddenly appears, it’s usually safer to brake firmly rather than swerve, which could lead to a more severe collision.

: If a deer suddenly appears, it’s usually safer to brake firmly rather than swerve, which could lead to a more severe collision. Report Collisions : If you hit a deer, pull over safely and report the incident to the local authorities.

: If you hit a deer, pull over safely and report the incident to the local authorities. Educate Passengers : Make sure everyone in the vehicle understands the importance of staying alert and avoiding distractions.

: Make sure everyone in the vehicle understands the importance of staying alert and avoiding distractions. Be Cautious of Groups : If you see one deer, be aware that others may follow. They often travel in groups.

: If you see one deer, be aware that others may follow. They often travel in groups. Use your horn : A quick, sharp honk might scare the deer away.

: A quick, sharp honk might scare the deer away.

Deer Collision Hot Spots in Dufferin County:

When driving through Dufferin there are a few areas to be extra cautious of as they have higher deer activity and are known as deer collision hot spots:

County Road 18 (Airport Rd) Mulmur : Between 5th Sideroad and the Mulmur-Nottawasaga Townline.

: Between 5th Sideroad and the Mulmur-Nottawasaga Townline. County Road 124 Melancthon : Between Highway 10 and County Road 17.

: Between Highway 10 and County Road 17. Highway 9 at County Road 18 (Airport Road) Mono : Particularly in Mono Mills, and along Airport Road, both north and south.

: Particularly in Mono Mills, and along Airport Road, both north and south. Highway 10 Mono: From County Road 8 to Highway 89.

“In these areas, remain vigilant and reduce your speed, especially during dawn and dusk when deer are most active,” said Dufferin OPP’s media release. “Your awareness can help prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both motorists and wildlife.”

