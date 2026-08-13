Dufferin, Wellington and Guelph to mark FASD Awareness Day with community walk

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

A community walk marking Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day is planned for Sept. 9 at Riverside Park in Guelph.

Dufferin Wellington Guelph FASD, a program of Dufferin Child and Family Services, is hosting the event, which will include a short walk followed by pizza and activities.

Participants will gather at the Red Picnic Shelter at Riverside Park, 709 Woolwich St., between 6 and 6:15 p.m. The walk will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by pizza and activities at 6:45 p.m. The event is scheduled to conclude at 7:45 p.m.

There is no registration required. Participants are encouraged to wear red or red shoes, which are associated with FASD awareness through the Red Shoes Rock movement.

Dufferin County council will also issue an official proclamation recognizing FASD Awareness Month.

“Thanks to our team, community partners, parent advocates, and those with lived experience, we have made meaningful progress in raising awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), reducing stigma, and fostering greater understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by individuals affected by FASD,” said Jennifer Moore, CEO of Dufferin Child and Family Services.

For more information, visit dcafs.on.ca/fasdawarenessday2026.

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