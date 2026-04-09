Dufferin-Peel Skating Club wraps up the season with Ice Rodeo

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin-Peel Skating Club finished the winter season at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral with an Ice Rodeo on Sunday, March 30.

Ice Rodeo is an annual event where club figure skaters from Star 1 to Gold demonstrate their skills and celebrate the season’s achievements.

This year, the club had many skaters competing in STAR 1-2 events outside of the club.

The STAR 1-2 team was: Soraya Ayres, Adelynn Bletsas, Megan Broom, Madelyn Long, Olivia Long, Elliott Piccolo, Anna Pink, Searsha Shepherd and Penelope Weber.

The STAR 3-4 Team competed in many regional events, earning top assessments and medals.

The STAR 3-4 Team was: Claudia Bennett, Sydney Boston, Addison Daniel, Layla Fragapane, Sarah Hayden, Simer Kaler, Brianna Parker, Melissa Simpson and Kaitlyn Walker.

The Club’s Provincial Team travelled to many events across Ontario from September to February, aiming to earn top scores to qualify for the Provincial Championship in Stratford from March 21 to 23.

The team included Kristina Nilsson, Hailey Parker, Ella Stamenkovic, Jillian Young and Jordan Young.

The Provincial Team earned many medals and personal best scores throughout the season.

Last year’s STAR 7 Artistic Provincial Champion, Ella Stamenkovic, qualified for Provincial in three events again this season.

Ella competed at the Provincials in Hamilton on March 20 to 22, and is the Provincial STAR 9 Artistic silver medalist.

The club continues spring and summer training programs at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral.

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