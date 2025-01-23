Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board’s flag protocol receives minor update

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local school board recently made a small update to its flag protocol.

On Jan. 21, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) updated its flag protocol at a By-Law/Policies Review Committee meeting.

Board staff shared a report with DPCDSB trustees at the meeting.

The report provides clarity to the Board’s flag protocol, adding a policy that states when a third flag pole is present at a DPCDSB facility, the ShareLife flag or a DPCDSB flag (such as its “We All Belong” flag) may be flown.

At all DPCDSB facilities, the Canadian flag is flown, and at facilities where there are two flag poles, the Provincial flag of Ontario is flown as well.

A number of delegates attended the Jan. 21 meeting to advocate for changes to the flag protocol that would permit the pride flag, and flags for other observances, to be flown at DPCDSB facilities.

A number of delegates also attended the meeting to advocate that no changes should be made to the flag protocol that would permit the flying of the pride flag or flags for other observances.

Evelyn Butler, of Rainbow Sauga Alliance, said studies have shown that feeling seen, supported and accepted leads to better mental health and stronger academic performance. Butler said raising the pride flag gives hope to those who feel forgotten, unloved and alone.

Lori Austin, Dufferin-Peel elementary unit president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, said DPCDSB schools should be communities built on love, compassion and the unwavering belief in the dignity of every human being.

“The pride flag in the context of our schools is not a political symbol or a statement about moral or theological positions. Instead, it is a symbol of inclusion, safety and solidarity to those who are often marginalized,” said Austin. “It reflects our commitment to respect and care for every student as Christ taught us to love our neighbors unconditionally.”

Mason Schmidt, a Grade 12 student at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon, said “the pride flag represents views and lifestyles that are inconsistent with the moral teachings of the Catholic Church.”

William Kaminski, a student from St. Marcellinus Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, supported allowing the pride flag to be raised and said “in our modern climate, raising the pride flag during June is seen and accepted as basic responsibility for public institutions and is the most visible and obvious way of showing love, support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.”

He added, “I have a duty as a follower of Christ to stand up and speak regarding this issue.”

Brea Corbet, DPCDSB trustee for Mississauga Wards 9 and 10, put forward an amendment at the January 21 meeting in support of allowing the pride flag and flags for other observances to be flown at DPCDSB facilities.

“Back in June 2024 our Board made a decision to no longer allow the flying of additional flags outside our Board Office. The impact of that policy change has caused significant harm,” said Corbet. “When we remove rainbow flags or other heritage flags, we’re not protecting Catholic identity, we’re revealing institutional fragility. [The] rainbow flag doesn’t threaten Catholic education. Policies of exclusion do.”

Caledon’s DPCDSB trustee, Paula Dametto-Giovannozzi, said “there’s only symbol that should be promoted by a Christian, and that is the cross.”

Corbet’s amendment was ultimately voted down; she was the only trustee who voted in favour of it.

