Dufferin OPP warns public of speed camera text scam

December 11, 2025 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents about a text message scam circulating in the area that falsely claims recipients have incurred a speed camera fine.
In an incident reported to the Dufferin OPP, a victim received a text message stating that a speed camera fine had been issued, along with a link appearing to direct the individual to a secure Service Ontario payment page. Believing the message to be legitimate, the victim paid what appeared to be a $12 fine.
By submitting the payment, the victim unknowingly provided scammers with access to their credit card information. Fraudsters then attempted to withdraw $750 from the card. Fortunately, the suspicious transaction was detected by the credit card company, the card was cancelled, and no further losses occurred.
The victim later received a second, similar text message. A screenshot of this message has been shared with the police to help raise public awareness.
The OPP would like to remind residents of the following important facts:
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is encouraged to contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
If you wish to report a similar incident or have information related to this scam, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through www.crimestopperssdm.com.