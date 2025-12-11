Dufferin OPP warns public of speed camera text scam

December 11, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents about a text message scam circulating in the area that falsely claims recipients have incurred a speed camera fine.

In an incident reported to the Dufferin OPP, a victim received a text message stating that a speed camera fine had been issued, along with a link appearing to direct the individual to a secure Service Ontario payment page. Believing the message to be legitimate, the victim paid what appeared to be a $12 fine.

By submitting the payment, the victim unknowingly provided scammers with access to their credit card information. Fraudsters then attempted to withdraw $750 from the card. Fortunately, the suspicious transaction was detected by the credit card company, the card was cancelled, and no further losses occurred.

The victim later received a second, similar text message. A screenshot of this message has been shared with the police to help raise public awareness.

The OPP would like to remind residents of the following important facts:

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) does not send notifications of fines by text message.

The MTO does not collect or use personal phone numbers for enforcement or fine notifications.

Legitimate provincial offence notices, including speed camera fines, are delivered by mail only.

Do not click on links in unsolicited text messages-even if they appear to be from official agencies or government services.

If you receive a suspicious message, delete it immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is encouraged to contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

If you wish to report a similar incident or have information related to this scam, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through www.crimestopperssdm.com.

