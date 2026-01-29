Uncategorized

Dufferin OPP team up with local municipalities to address concerns on snow removal operations

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County residents have been raising concerns with local authorities regarding plow operations, and steps are being taken to address ongoing issues associated with winter road maintenance and public safety.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police officers met with municipal plow operators on Jan. 22 to better understand the challenges they face during snow removal and road maintenance operations.

From these conversations, officers learned of plow operators frustrations related to unsafe and aggressive behaviour from the public, while out on the job. 

Some of the concerns highlighted were vehicles swerving toward snow plows, residents shouting or making threatening gestures, throwing objects at plow. A key issue is homeowners pushing snow directly across roads or creating large roadside piles, known as “snow mountains”.

“While it may seem harmless, depositing snow back onto the roadway and engaging in aggressive behaviour can create hazardous conditions for motorists, slow plow operations, and make it more difficult for operators to keep roads clear and safe,” reads a press release from the Dufferin OPP.

“Snow plow operators work long hours, often in the worst conditions, to ensure our roads stay safe and passable.”

Across several communities within Dufferin, operators have reported unsafe and aggressive behaviour from some drivers and residents during snow removal operations. These actions put operators and all road users at risk.

There’s a few things residents can do to support the safe removal of snow from roadways.

  • Respect road closures: Driving past a road-closed sign is illegal and dangerous. Check your local 511 or municipal updates for real-time conditions.
  • Give plows plenty of space: Snow plows are large, heavy vehicles with limited maneuverability. Do not pass a plow, crowd it, or drive aggressively near it.
  • Do not throw objects at plows or operators: This behaviour is dangerous and may result in criminal charges.
  • Keep snow off the roadway: Pushing snow across or onto the road – or creating large roadside piles – is unsafe and, in many areas, an offence under the Highway Traffic Act. These piles reduce visibility and obstruct plowing.
  • Direct concerns to your municipality: Operators do not control their routes or schedules.
  • Avoid parking on the road during snow events: Parked vehicles slow down plowing efforts and create hazards for everyone.

“Thank you to the snow plow operators working day and night to keep our communities safe. Your patience, cooperation, and safe winter driving habits help ensure everyone gets home safely,” said Dufferin OPP.


