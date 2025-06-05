Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth.

Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley Fire Department, responded to a fire at two homes under construction in an estate subdivision on Fennel Drive, just off the Ninth Line of Amaranth, on May 30, shortly after 1 a.m.

“The investigation has determined that the fire may have been deliberately set. Security footage shows two individuals, dressed in black, running toward the homes at approximately 12:40 a.m., shortly before the fire began,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is a total loss for both houses, while one structure is still standing, it is beyond repair.

Both homes were unoccupied and days away from closing with a buyer.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Grand Valley Fire Chief Justin Foreman is asking anyone with information to report it.

Witnesses of the incident or anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area are asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-925-3838 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Induvial who submit tips are not required to testify in court and may be eligible for a cash reward.

