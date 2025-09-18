Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police to host open house at Primrose Detachment

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hosting an open house at their Primrose Detachment this weekend.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, with a variety of displays and demonstrations.

These include the OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Mobile Crisis Response Team, Community Response Team, Motorcycle Unit Demonstration.

There will also be marine and ATV displays with photo opportunities, booths where attendees can learn about career and auxiliary volunteer opportunities with the OPP, police vehicle displays and the Dufferin OPP Bike Unit.

“Visitors will also enjoy a variety of information booths showcasing OPP specialty units, as well as volunteering and recruitment programs. A delicious BBQ will be available, generously provided by the Orangeville Flyers U9 team, with all proceeds supporting the team directly,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP regarding the open house.

“We encourage everyone to come out, meet our officers, learn about our equipment and services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon. This is a great opportunity to connect with your local OPP detachment and learn more about how we serve your community.”

The statement continued, “Bring the family, meet the officers who serve your community, learn more about OPP services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon.”

The Primrose Detachment, where the open house is being held, is located at 506312 Highway 89, Mono.

“Mark your calendar, we look forward to seeing you on Saturday,” said Dufferin OPP.

