Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police to host open house at Primrose Detachment

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hosting an open house at their Primrose Detachment this weekend.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, with a variety of displays and demonstrations.

These include the OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Mobile Crisis Response Team, Community Response Team, Motorcycle Unit Demonstration.

There will also be marine and ATV displays with photo opportunities, booths where attendees can learn about career and auxiliary volunteer opportunities with the OPP, police vehicle displays and the Dufferin OPP Bike Unit.

“Visitors will also enjoy a variety of information booths showcasing OPP specialty units, as well as volunteering and recruitment programs. A delicious BBQ will be available, generously provided by the Orangeville Flyers U9 team, with all proceeds supporting the team directly,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP regarding the open house.

“We encourage everyone to come out, meet our officers, learn about our equipment and services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon. This is a great opportunity to connect with your local OPP detachment and learn more about how we serve your community.”

The statement continued, “Bring the family, meet the officers who serve your community, learn more about OPP services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon.”

The Primrose Detachment, where the open house is being held, is located at 506312 Highway 89, Mono.

“Mark your calendar, we look forward to seeing you on Saturday,” said Dufferin OPP.


Headline News

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...

Young Orangeville girl among top fundraisers in province-wide Terry Fox Run in Ontario

By Brian Lockhart A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of ...

Construction begins on Orangeville road connecting housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS A long-awaited road to an Orangeville housing development may soon be complete. The construction of a road in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way ...

Canada’s own ‘Complete Unknown’: Local teenage prodigy heads to university and world fame

On August 10th, Mono’s Taras Petryk gave a spectacular concert at Windrush Estate Winery.  Like “A Complete Unknown”, the recent film about Bob Dylan’s rise ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

By Paula Brown A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and ...

Dufferin residents invited to plant 200 native trees at Splitrock Narrows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the chance to help plant native vegetation in a well-known local part of the ...

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

By Joshua Drakes Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding ...