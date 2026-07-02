Dufferin Film Festival announces diverse selection of films for 2026

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Film Festival (DFF) has unveiled its 2026 film lineup, with a three-day program running Aug. 14 to 16 in Orangeville.

The lineup features 19 Canadian short films spanning documentary, drama, comedy, horror and animation, and coming-of-age filmmaking, highlighting diverse voices and storytelling approaches.

The films delve into themes of identity, friendship, grief, family, belonging, memory, cultural heritage, resilience and personal transformation. The 2026 program spans whimsical animated adventures, powerful documentaries, psychological thrillers and heartfelt dramas, reflecting the depth and diversity of Canadian storytelling.

“This year’s selections showcase an incredible range of voices, perspectives, and creative approaches. Each film offers audiences a unique window into the stories, experiences, and imaginations that make Canadian cinema so vibrant,” said Marcus Feher, jury chair and film programmer.

Organizers say the festival remains committed to showcasing exceptional Canadian talent and connecting audiences through meaningful cinematic experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome filmmakers from across the country, as well as local filmmakers to the selection of films for Dufferin Film Festival 2026,” said Kelly McDowell, festival director and founder of DFF.

The lineup includes Tinker Teleports, by Rocket Moulinie, in which a young inventor’s teleporter sparks a multimedia adventure.

Lemming’s First Christmas, by Jamesie Fournier, shares Lemming journeys across the Arctic in search of a Christmas tree to help Santa deliver gifts.

Other selections include Briana Templeton’s Creeping Charlie, about a bed and breakfast stay that takes a dark turn.

Amreen Kullar’s i see myself in you, follows three young South Asian settlers confronting rising xenophobia in Brampton, Ont.

Bronwen Spolsky’s Mica follows an imaginative girl who discovers a mythical creature during a strained family getaway, while Euan O’Leary’s The Human Under The Bed explores an unexpected bond between a monster and a hidden human.

Maude Demers-Rivard’s Magie centres on a high school reunion confrontation, while Naomi Katz’s The Girl in the Bush by the Woodsman’s House follows friends who discover a mysterious girl in need of rescue.

Other films include Molly Ruby’s The Little Town That Could, a documentary on Goodwood, Ont., and its connection to Schitt’s Creek.

Dylan Pun’s Shrimp Fried Rice is a mockumentary about a shrimp chef and rival rodent.

Andrea Ramolo’s Bird Girl follows a young teen navigating grief and belonging after a move.

Brielle Robillard’s Lighten Up explores memory, obsession and coming of age.

Mitchell Greenberg’s Conditions of Release follows a construction worker seeking freedom from parole.

Enrico Ferri’s Gemini, The Apple of My Eye! presents a surreal story of grief and sibling bonds.

Kristina Mileska’s Blood or Water explores inherited anger and family tension during adolescence, while Frank Tremblay’s Serenity follows a funeral home employee supporting a grieving mother.

Avery Sandford’s Hive Mindset examines fear and fascination through a beekeeper allergic to bees.

Karen Ralph’s The Entryway centres on a woman alone in a home where something may be wrong, and John Bregar’s I’m Not Jacques follows a man consumed by jealousy and revenge.

Details on additional programming, including workshops, networking events, filmmaker Q&As and special events, will be released in the coming weeks.

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