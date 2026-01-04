Dufferin Ducks raise $8,500 at 3rd annual Hockey Fights Cancer Fundraiser

The Dufferin Ducks Hockey Association hosted its 3rd Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Fundraiser in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) on Saturday, Nov. 29, bringing together the local hockey community for a day filled with hockey, heart, and hope.

This year’s event was especially meaningful as the community rallied behind Tamara

Toomey and Phil Robinson, both courageously battling cancer. In addition to supporting the Headwaters Health Care Centre Oncology Unit, funds were raised directly for Tamara and Phil to support them during their battle.

The day featured 1.5-hour hockey games, a festive Christmas Market with local vendors, a bake sale with homemade treats, and plenty of fun activities – all showcasing the incredible community spirit that defines this beloved annual event.

Beyond fundraising, Hockey Fights Cancer continues to teach young athletes the importance of giving back, demonstrating the impact they can make both on and off the ice.

This year marked the event’s largest turnout yet, raising an impressive $8,500, with $5,500 donated to Headwaters Health Care Foundation to support oncology care close to home.

“The Dufferin Ducks have created something truly special with this event,” said K.C.

Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “Their commitment to supporting local families and health care is inspiring, and we are grateful for their generosity and leadership.”

The Dufferin Ducks are thrilled to announce that this fundraiser will return next year, continuing their mission to support local families and the fight against cancer in the community.

