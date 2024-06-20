Dufferin Dolphins earn provincial medals in the pool

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Dufferin Dolphins made waves when swimming at the provincial level.

The 10-person Special Olympics swim team brought home a collection of hardware from the 2024 Provincial Spring Games at the Wilmot Recreation Complex in April. The success made for a shining finale to the swimming season.

Swimmers earned 30 medals in the pool, including 14 first-place finishes, 11 second-place, and five third-place finishes across a broad swath of events.

Liam Curry qualified for the 25-metre freestyle, the 25-metre backstroke, and the 4×25-metre mixed relay during the provincial games. Curry went on to capture gold in the former two events and he and his team brought home the bronze at the latter.

“What the team did this year was absolutely phenomenal,” said Sherri Curry, the Dolphins’ head coach. “They’re a really good group.”

Curry, a long-time swim mom and member of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club, helmed a coaching staff that was rounded out by assistant head coach Stephanie Sostar and coaches Lisa and Kurt Carlson, Brad Brown, and Victor Brown.

Though Brad and Victor have since left the team, Curry said the rest of the crew looks forward to being a part of the Dolphins for their next exciting season.

Curry said the team will take the summer off before training begins in October.

The team is open to participants 10 years old and older. And, she said, there’s always a need for volunteer help.

If you’re interested, email Curry at dufferindolphins@gmail.com.

