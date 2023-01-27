Dufferin County Warden appointed as vice-chair of Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills has been appointed as vice-chair of the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (WOWC).

Mills was elected to the position during the organization’s annual general meeting, which was held in Ingersoll, Ont. on Jan. 13.

“It was a real honour to have been elected to this position by my Warden colleagues from the Western Ontario region. I look forward to using this platform to highlight the important issues facing communities throughout our region,” said Mills. “Already this new position has given me an opportunity to meet face to face with several provincial ministers and senior members of government and this relationship building is critical as I work to advocate on behalf of our residents.”

Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer (CAO) for the County of Dufferin was appointed as Treasurer.

During the same meeting on Jan. 13, Warden Glen McNeil of the County of Huron was elected by acclamation as chair of WOWC.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been placed in the position of chair, to represent Western Ontario, and I look forward to continue advancing the objectives and advocacy of the WOWC,” said McNeil.

The Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus is a not-for-profit organization made up of representatives consisting of Wardens and CAOs from 15 upper and single-tier municipalities in approximately 300 communities. The WOWC advocates on behalf of the member counties on key items such as infrastructure, transportation, long-term care, broadband, and economic development.

Priorities for the WOWC over the coming months include; diversifying affordable and attainable housing in rural areas; attracting a skilled workforce to the region; addressing mental health and addictions; and cell gap coverage.

“The WOWC has continued to advocate strongly for its priorities and looks forward to the delegations with various Provincial Ministers and the ROMA 2023 Conference,” said McNeil. “The challenges around workforce and housing continue to have significant impacts on our economy and we all need to work together for solutions. This excellent cooperation among all levels of government will only continue to foster the future success of Western Ontario.”

For more information about the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus visit www.wowc.ca.

