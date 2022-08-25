Dufferin County RAM Rodeo fans raise $15,000 for local non-profits

August 25, 2022 · 0 Comments

By James Matthews

Threats of rain from a heavy sky did little to deter Dufferin County rodeo fans last weekend.

The RAM Rodeo again had a tremendous turnout at the Orangeville Fairgrounds last weekend, despite calls for rain through the week, said Ross Millar, president of Ross Millar Entertainment Group, which promotes the RAM Rodeo Tour.

Rodeo fans took in two days of some of the most harrowing interaction between human and beast in sport next to the Calgary Stampede.

The weekend featured some of Canada’s top cowboys and cowgirls who tested their mettle in standard events like barrel racing, bronc riding, pole bending, and bull riding.

“Fans and competitors came out and put on a great show,” he said. “The rodeo has been very popular in Headwaters and helps raise needed funding for community groups.”

Local cowgirl Patsy Wells had a tremendous 16.2 second barrel race to take honours, while Ontario’s Brett Timmermans won the bull riding. Fourteen-year-old Emilee Langford won the ladies pole bending as well as the junior barrel racing, while rookie Chase Strongman won the novice broncs.

Owen Sound’s Gideon Stutzman won the open saddle bronc. Ben Hoogers won the junior bull riding event.

Millar said about $15,000 was raised for Ontario’s Tuff Therapeutic Riding Foundation and 85 Tornado Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron of Grand Valley.

The foundation is an outfit that provides therapeutic riding lessons for at-risk youth in Ontario. They serve young people involved with Child Welfare Services, youth struggling with addictions, and LGBTQ2+ youth.

Our riders come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, but they are similarly struggling emotionally and behaviorally and are considered at-risk.

Participating youth are provided the opportunity to learn basic horsemanship and riding skills.

Grand Valley air cadets were on hand to help ensure spectators’ vehicles were parked safely.

“Headwaters is definitely known in central Canada as the centre for rodeo,” Millar said.

The 2022 rodeo tour will culminate with the RAM championships in Ancaster Oct. 14-16.

Readers Comments (0)