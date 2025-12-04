Dufferin County mourns the loss of lifelong advocate for mothers and babies

December 4, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away.

Robin Berger, who was born on Jan. 24, 1944, died on Oct. 22. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, serving as a nurse and advocate for mothers and newborns across the Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph area – and beyond.

Her daughter, Leah Berger, said some of the lessons she taught were to serve others with heart and competence, treat every person as someone who matters, invest in family and relationships, show up to listen and love, savour simple joys, and remember that the ripple effect of one life can be immense.

“To my Mom: thank you. Thank you for your care, your strength, your love, your laughter, your example. Your work in nursing healed and comforted so many. Your home and heart nurtured us. Your spirit — playful, generous, curious — inspired us. You are my true hero, and you were my best friend,” Leah Berger wrote to the Citizen.

Berger’s obituary highlights her service to the community through her role as a public health nurse with Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health (WDGPH).

“Robin Berger’s name has been synonymous with breastfeeding support across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph for more than three decades,” reads Berger’s obituary. “A registered nurse who embraced lactation as both science and vocation, Robin became an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1994 — the first person to hold that role within the local public-health unit — and from that moment she transformed care for new families in our region.”

Berger’s career began in public health nursing, helping mothers navigate the early postpartum period, as hospital stays shortened and parents needed access to more community-based support.

“Over the years she counselled thousands of families, taught breastfeeding classes, and mentored health-care colleagues who continue to rely on her guidance,” the obituary stated. “Her work came full circle: many of the infants she supported returned years later as parents seeking her help for their own children.”

Berger retired from WDGPH in 2011, but began serving the community in a different way – through her own private practice.

She opened “Robin’s Nest,” offering one-on-one lactation consultations and group support through her breastfeeding and parenting support services. After running her private practice for 12 years, she retired at age 79 in 2023

Recognizing her lifetime of service, Berger was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal on May 9 and in October 2023, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post presented her with a Certificate of Recognition for her decades of service as an international board-certified lactation consultant.

“Outside her professional life, Robin was a devoted family person. She leaves behind, Lou her husband of 60 years and their children, Heidi, Leah and Jon and her three grandchildren, Mia, Lauren and Luke as well as countless families who count her among the people who made parenthood easier and more joyful,” reads the obituary.

A celebration of life was held for Berger on Nov. 18 at the In Memoriam Funeral Services in Grand Valley.

“Robin’s influence will continue in the policies, resources, and trained clinicians she helped shape. For many mothers, a quiet conversation with Robin in those vulnerable early days changed the course of their breastfeeding journey,” reads the obituary.

“For a community, her steady presence strengthened the bonds between families, health professionals and the public-health system she loved.”

