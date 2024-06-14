General News

Dufferin County Law Association selects 2024 recipient of the Gillian Shute Bursary

June 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Charlotte Miller, a Grade 12 student at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS), has been named the 2024 recipient of the Gillian Shute Bursary.

The Dufferin County Law Association (DCLS) presented Miller with her $500 cheque and certificate during a special ceremony last Friday (June 7) at the Dufferin Courthouse, located at 10 Louisa St. in Orangeville.

The Dufferin County Law Association is a voluntary association of lawyers who practice various forms of law within the community, including real estate, family, commercial, corporate and criminal.

Gillan Shute was a long-standing member of the Dufferin County Law Association and practiced law in the Orangeville area for over 20 years. The Gillian Shute Bursary was created in her memory in recognition of her contributions to the county and the work she did to help the people in the community.

The $500 bursary is open to any student taking a law course at the three secondary schools in Dufferin County – Orangeville District Secondary School, Westside Secondary School and Centre Dufferin District High School.

This year, the Dufferin County Law Association received six submissions for the $500 bursary.

“I knew Gillian Shute very well and had a lot of respect for her. To see her history, her desire to help the little guy continue, and to now see it in our youth is so rewarding,” said Kemi L. Palmer, president of the DCLA.

Miller wrote her 750-word essay on the topic of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be positive for Canadians. In her essay, she focused specifically on discrimination and inequality within the justice system and how AI could potentially eliminate barriers and inequalities.

“It was really exciting to get the email that mine was the winning submission. It was a pretty interesting topic to consider and really tied into my course,” said Miller.

Konner Watson was on the review committee for the Gillian Shute Bursary and spoke about the deciding factors for choosing Miller.

“I was pretty impressed. What caught me the most was, it felt like she had interacted with the concept and topic before, and she knew exactly what she was talking about,” said Watson.

Miller will be attending Queen’s University in the fall for Concurrent Education and is considering receiving a major or minor degree in law.

“I think [the] law is definitely in my future. I don’t know if it will be my career, but I do want to go and learn more about law.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New specialized program for surgical nurses offered at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is helping surgical nurses advance their careers by offering a new specialized in-house training program. Through funding ...

New chief named for Dufferin County Paramedic Service

By Paula Brown A new Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS). Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) announced ...

Celebrate Your Awesome’s annual Pride festival returning to Alexandra Park this weekend

By Sam Odrowski A Pride festival will be returning to Alexandra Park on June 15th, featuring live music, a drag show and entertaining performances. The ...

Large housing development doesn’t suit small York Street: community group

By JAMES MATTHEWS A group of York Street residents say a proposed housing development for Orangeville is needed, but it isn’t suitable for their neighbourhood. ...

Indigenous Placemaking Site opens at Island Lake Conservation Area

By Brian Lockhart Members of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, Credit Valley Conservation, partners, and the public gathered for the opening of the Crane ...

Dining in Dufferin: Centre Café provides Orangeville with community hub

By Gail Powell From coffee clubs, an art gallery and senior meet and greets, to mahjong games, a quilting guild and computer mentoring for adults ...