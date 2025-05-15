Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds to bring repairs to the local arena. They’ve helped three local food banks in their efforts to support community members facing food insecurity.

The Shelburne Food Bank and the Orangeville Food Bank have both announced large donations of food items valued at roughly $10,000 from Kraft Hockeyville. Shelburne received seven skids of food, while Orangeville received nine to be divided up with the Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley.

“It’s absolutely by far the largest single food donation we’ve ever received,” said Ardith Dunlop, volunteer coordinator for the Shelburne Food Bank.

“We are incredible grateful to all of the community members in North Dufferin and the Shelburne area, who came together to champion Honeywood. Because of that, we have benefited at our food bank and the Dufferin Food Share,” said Heather Hayes, executive director of Orangeville Food Bank.

Some of the items contained in the donation included pasta, spaghetti sauce, Kraft Dinner, coffee, and canned beans.

“That’s core food we use all the time and this donation allows us to put the funds that we would spend towards different foods [towards other things], and also so we can continue giving out meat, milk, eggs and produce,” said Dunlop.

According to Dunlop, the Shelburne Food Bank serves around 325 families each month, of which roughly 15 per cent come from the Honeywood area.

The Orangeville Food Bank reports that each month they serve roughly 1,500 people, of which about 25 per cent of those clients indicate employment as their primary source of income.

“We’ve benefited from a large quantity of food, which is going to go really far at a time of the year when our food supplies start to get a little thinner,” said Hayes.

Kraft Hockeyville is an annual competition between communities across the country to receive a grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades. It is sponsored by Kraft Heinz, the National Hockey League (NHL), and the NHL Players’ Association (NHL).

In March, Honeywood Arena was announced as one of four finalists in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition, alongside Lower Sackville in Nova Scotia, Crossfield in Alberta, and Saint-Boniface in Quebec.

In the end, Boniface, Quebec, took home the grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

As a finalist, Honeywood Arena received $25,000 to go towards upgrades at the arena and $10,000 worth of brand-new youth hockey equipment.

“It’s a wonderful company initiative and I hope that it provides some additional ideas for other companies, who can jump in and do something similar,” concluded Dunlop.

