Dufferin County Council selecting members of Homelessness Task Force

January 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County Council has appointed two Councillors to the Homelessness Task Force.

During their council meeting on Jan. 9, Dufferin County Council appointed Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post and Melancthon Deputy Mayor James McLean as representatives for the Homelessness Task Force.

In August of 2024, at the County’s Health and Human Services meeting, the director of Community Services provided an overview of existing policies and practices to address homelessness in Dufferin County.

As part of the presentation, it was recommended that Council consider the creation of a Homelessness Task Force. The task force was officially adopted at a regular meeting held in September.

The Homeless Taskforce, which consists of six public members and two council representatives, will look at identifying sustainable and innovative options for providing housing and support services to homeless people in Dufferin County. In addition, the task force members will access the Dufferin County Master Housing Strategy and provide community education and engagement.

Duties of Homelessness Task Force members include collaborating with current homelessness tables and organizations that provide support in the community; working to identify and analyze additional tools and resources to enhance existing services and providers; potential opportunities for affordable housing and supports; and looking at associated costs, resources, and implementation timelines.

Following the adoption of the Homelessness Task Force motion, the County of Dufferin invited local residents to submit applications to become members of the task force. The period to submit applications closed on Dec. 16.

According to the County of Dufferin, a total of 15 applications were received for the six public member positions.

As newly appointed Council representatives, Post and McLean along with Brenda Wagner, who is the director of Health and Human Services, will be tasked with selecting the Homelessness Task Force’s members.

The Selection Committee will review submitted applications to identify candidates to invite for interviews.

After shortlisting candidates, the Selection Committee will conduct interviews and the successful applicants will be appointed with Council approval.

Readers Comments (0)