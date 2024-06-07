General News

Dufferin County Building Services Division to assist customers at Orangeville Home Hardware

June 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin County Building Services Division will be joined by the Orangeville Building Department at Orangeville Home Hardware on June 15 to answer residents’ building questions!

The division’s staff will be at its information table on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist and guide customers with construction projects and permitting needs.

There will be guides available to support customers’ home projects. In addition, some free Dufferin gifts are being given away.Dufferin’s Building Services Division provides services to the county’s seven municipalities, covering nearly 1,500 square kilometres. Those municiplaities are Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur and Shelburne.

“The team ensures all buildings defined under the Ontario Building Code comply with the minimum standards set by the Province,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

“It protects health, safety and general welfare in the community related to the construction and occupancy of buildings and structures.”

Building Services is responsible for permit review and issuance, building inspections, and code enforcement.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County of Dufferin considers awareness initiative for horse and buggies

By Paula Brown The Township of Melancthon is looking to address road safety concerns for horse and buggy drivers by introducing new policies for road ...

Ram Rodeo returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds

By Sam Odrowski Grab your cowboy hats and boots – the rodeo is coming to town. Ram Rodeo is returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds on ...

Orangeville mayor lauds youth’s heroic actions

By JAMES MATTHEWS In a moment of crisis, Kaydence Stokes exemplified the best of our community values. Empathy. Courage. And a willingness to help others. ...

Record attendance marked at 20th Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

By Sam Odrowski The 20th Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, which ran from May 31 to June 2, marked another record-breaking year for attendance ...

Inclusive Perspectives provides sensory play space for children with special needs

By Gail Powell Special education resource worker Tori Spiteri knows first-hand the lack of fully accessible play spaces that serve children with exceptionalities. This is ...

Residents need to stifle water use, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is in danger of drying up. Council discussed June 3 new restrictions in its summer Lawn Watering Bylaw that could aid ...