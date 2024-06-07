Dufferin County Building Services Division to assist customers at Orangeville Home Hardware

The Dufferin County Building Services Division will be joined by the Orangeville Building Department at Orangeville Home Hardware on June 15 to answer residents’ building questions!

The division’s staff will be at its information table on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist and guide customers with construction projects and permitting needs.

There will be guides available to support customers’ home projects. In addition, some free Dufferin gifts are being given away.Dufferin’s Building Services Division provides services to the county’s seven municipalities, covering nearly 1,500 square kilometres. Those municiplaities are Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur and Shelburne.

“The team ensures all buildings defined under the Ontario Building Code comply with the minimum standards set by the Province,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

“It protects health, safety and general welfare in the community related to the construction and occupancy of buildings and structures.”

Building Services is responsible for permit review and issuance, building inspections, and code enforcement.

