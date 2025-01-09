Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

January 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients.

The local community foundation announced in a press release at the end of 2024 that five charities have been awarded their first-ever Arts and Culture Fund and Environment Fund grants.

“We are so pleased to be funding these projects, some of which would not be taking place without these grants,” said Michele Fisher, executive director of Dufferin Community Foundation.

The Arts and Culture Fund was awarded to four local charities – Dufferin Children and Family Services, Streams Community Hub, Caledon Meals on Wheels and The Brave Canoe.

The Arts and Culture Fund provides grants to organizations that advance the public’s appreciation and awareness of the arts, community heritage and cultural traditions taking place within Dufferin County. Each charity receives a grant of $2,000 to be used for programs, projects, public performances, forums and events.

“Arts and culture bring so many benefits to our lives. Thanks to these grants, local nonprofits are engaging seniors through the arts, amplifying young voices, and facilitating our understanding of Indigenous teachings. The sheer diversity of the programs is fantastic,” said Fisher.

Dufferin Children and Family Services (DCAFS) will be allocating the funds toward GLOW, a 2SLGBTQ+ drop-in support group, to self-publish “Glowetry: The Word Book”, a collection of art and poetry created by the GLOW youth aged 14-18. The grant will allow the youth to make physical copies of the book and distribute free copies to libraries, schools and community organizations county-wide.

Caledon Meals on Wheels will use the grant to fund an interactive program for seniors in Dufferin County that highlights different art forms and cultural experiences while fostering social connection, mental stimulation, and appreciation for the arts. The program features four sessions with a focus on visual arts and painting workshops, dance and movements, and cultural storytelling.

The Brave Canoe, a community-based not-for-profit focused on bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities of Dufferin County together, is looking to offer a three-session series in the new year which will feature interactive and foundational Indigenous teachings. The goal of the program, which will be open to all at low or no cost, is to strengthen community connections and cultural understanding and to provide insights into Indigenous worldviews.

Streams Community Hub will be utilizing the grant funding to help amplify the voices of local youth by purchasing upgraded microphones and audio equipment, which will be used by their Sing Song Club and Centre Stage programs. The new equipment will enhance the quality of recording sessions and live performances including concerts, recitals and theatre shows.

“This year, one of our goals is to increase the capacity for our theater program. We want develop the programming around drama on the stage a little bit more for young people,” said Juli-Anne James, executive director of Streams Community Hub. “This grant is going to help us to get some really significant equipment that is going to quite literally amplify the voices of our youth.”

Dufferin Community Foundation also awarded the National Wildlife Foundation with an Environmental Fund grant, valued at $2,500.

The Environmental Fund grant is aimed at organizations taking innovative approaches to community-based environmental management, including technological advances, environmental education and stewardship of land and natural resources.

“In the past, it has been tough to know who to call when you see an injured animal. Now the National Wildlife Centre is opening a facility to serve wildlife in Dufferin County. We’re proud to be supporting this with our second annual Environment Fund grant,” said Fisher.

The grant money will be used at the new National Wildlife Centre, which is scheduled to open in January, to help provide critical medical care to over 200 injured, sick and orphaned wildlife in Ontario. The grant money will also be used to train student interns in wildlife medicine and inform communities about protecting wildlife.

To learn more about the grants and funding available to local organizations through Dufferin Community Foundation, visit www.dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.

Readers Comments (0)