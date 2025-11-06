Headline News

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The budget includes $141 billion in new spending, offset by roughly $51 billion in cuts. The deficit comes in at $78 billion, nearly twice the Liberals’ projection in their most recent fiscal update. During the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Liberals projected the federal deficit for 2025-26 spending to be $42.2 billion.

Cuts in this year’s budget include about 40,000 public service workers.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who represents the Conservative Party as Shadow Minister for Labour, didn’t mince words when discussing the 2025 federal budget.

“The Liberals’ 2025 Budget delivers the largest [non-pandemic] deficit in Canadian history at $78 billion. That means higher inflation and a higher cost of living for everyone,” said MP Seeback in a statement issued on Nov. 5.

“There’s nothing in this budget to make homes affordable or life easier for working families. It grows government, adds another bureaucracy, and pushes ahead with an EV mandate that hurts Ontario auto workers.”

MP Seeback said his party has called for bringing down the deficit and ending what he calls the “inflation tax” by reining in government spending.

He also suggested scrapping “hidden taxes” on food and fuel, including the industrial carbon tax, noting that these policies drive up the cost of steel, packaging, transportation, and everything Canadians buy. Seeback added that the federal government’s fuel standard tax adds 17 cents a litre to diesel and gas.

“Canadians work hard. Their government should too. Spend responsibly, keep costs down, and make life more affordable,” MP Seeback said. “Reluctantly, I will be voting against this budget.”

Debate on the budget will take place on Nov. 6, 7, and 17 in the House of Commons.

The official vote on the budget is set for Nov. 17.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada Aggregates and Melancthon residents

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning ...

Coats for Dufferin returns for the 2025 winter season

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recognizing the growing need for warm, dependable outdoor apparel in the community, Coats for Dufferin is preparing for ...

Mono opposes aggregate operation’s proposal to extract below water table

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council recently shared its concerns about an aggregate company’s plans to extract material and water from below ...

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

Volunteer Dufferin showcases local opportunities at annual volunteer fair

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Local charities and community groups are always looking for volunteers, and on Oct 22, they gathered at the Edlebrock ...

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...