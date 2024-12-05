Dufferin­–Caledon Green Party to nominate Sandy Brown as candidate

Former Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown will soon be confirmed as the Ontario Green Party’s candidate for the next provincial election.

The Dufferin–Caledon Greens issued a press release on Dec. 4 stating that Brown will be confirmed during a nomination meeting at Mill Creek Pub in Orangeville on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“Sandy Brown’s candidacy signals that Dufferin-Caledon is firmly in contention for the Green Party. In his successful term as mayor, he earned widespread support extending beyond Orangeville,” said the Dufferin–Caledon Greens’ press release. “With his wealth of experience and proven ability to attract cross-party support, Sandy Brown is an immediate frontrunner to win the seat.”

Brown served as Orangeville’s mayor from 2018 to 2022 and oversaw the town’s transition from Orangeville Police Service to the Ontario Provincial Police. He also led Orangeville as it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and endorsed a Climate Change Adaptation Policy in 2019.

Former Green Party candidate Laura Campbell, who ran in two previous elections, said she is taking a break from electioneering to concentrate more on family and running her Broadway Avenue café, Pia’s.

“I’m delighted Sandy’s stepped up,” Campbell said. “He’s a strong leader and does his homework.”

Green Party of Ontario leader Mike Schreiner said Brown will be a welcome addition to the caucus at Queen’s Park to help the party fight against Highway 413 and the Caledon Megaquarry as well as improved access to health services and affordable housing.

During Brown’s tenure as Orangeville’s mayor, he met with Schreiner at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and was impressed.

“I admire Mike’s integrity and his ability to achieve results by working across party lines. The Party’s core values of fiscal and environmental responsibility line up with mine. I knew I could find a home with the Greens,” said Brown.

He believes his history of community advocacy and successful political results in Dufferin–Caledon positions him to beat Sylvia Jones, the riding’s Conservative incumbent since 2007. Jones is currently serving her fifth consecutive term in Dufferin­–Caledon.

“I’m in this to win and fairly represent all residents of Dufferin Caledon by providing the best constituency office in the province,” Brown noted.

Brown, who’s served as a real estate agent since 2007, has 30 years of sales experience in the sign industry and has volunteered extensively with the Orangeville Lions Club, Orangeville Minor Hockey Association, Friends of Island Lake, Heart and Stroke Ontario and the CNIB Lake Joseph Centre.

The 44th Ontario general election is slated for June 4, 2026.

