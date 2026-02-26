General News

Dufferin-Caledon gains 30 jobs as EcoTank expands local production

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is welcoming an investment of $1,674,016 by EcoTank Canada, a distributor of washer fluid dispensers, to increase its domestic manufacturing capabilities and create 30 new, good-paying jobs in Dufferin-Caledon.

The investment was announced today by Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Monday, Feb. 23.

“By supporting strategic investments from regional businesses, our government is protecting Ontario’s workers and creating the conditions for a strong, stable, and resilient economy that can weather any storm,” said Jones. “EcoTank’s investment will support growth and innovation across the local manufacturing sector and create more good-paying jobs for workers and families in Orangeville.”

With this investment, EcoTank will build a new facility in Dufferin County and expand its production capabilities by installing a new assembly line. The new facility and assembly line will allow EcoTank to reshore the manufacturing of its washer fluid dispensers from Europe to Ontario, keeping costs low and securing major contracts in the retail trade industry.

The project will also deliver broader supply-chain benefits to the province, as 90 per cent of the supporting materials will be sourced exclusively from Ontario suppliers.

“EcoTank is transforming the way consumers refill washer fluid in their vehicles by offering a solution that is not only more convenient, but significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional plastic jugs,” said Robbie Mair, CEO and founder of EcoTank. “With the support of the Government of Ontario, we’ve accelerated our growth and established a new facility in Dufferin County, enabling us to manufacture our bulk washer fluid dispensers locally and export them across North America.”

In support of this investment, the government is providing EcoTank with $239,102 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF).

“Employing more than 800,000 workers across the province, Ontario’s manufacturing sector is the economic engine of our nation,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Our government is proud to support local companies like EcoTank as they expand their operations, and we thank them for their contributions to Ontario’s dynamic and growing manufacturing ecosystem.”

Ontario is investing over $230 million through its Regional Development Program to help manufacturers across the province grow while supporting distinct regional priorities.

To date, Ontario has supported more than 180 projects through the program, leveraging over $2.6 billion in new investments and helping to create more than 5,500 jobs.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...

Orangeville Public Library launches makerspace with state-of-the-art technology

By Joshua Drakes The Orangeville Public Library officially opened its new makerspace during a community celebration at the Alder Street branch on Feb. 23. The ...

Questions arise about Mono bylaw enforcement

By JAMES MATTHEWS One of Mono’s loudest voices in the lobby for the new municipal noise bylaw wants council to consider questions about enforcement. Mayor ...

County approves $52.7 million budget with nearly 4 per cent levy increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County officials believe this year’s budget will stay the course toward its objectives even as it puts fiscal responsibility at the ...

Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people in Orangeville

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week. Dufferin ...

Orangeville tightens pedestrian safety near downtown high school

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council recently adopted measures to improve intersection safety. And Councillor Joe Andrews said a three-way stop, included among those measures in ...