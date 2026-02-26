Dufferin-Caledon gains 30 jobs as EcoTank expands local production

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is welcoming an investment of $1,674,016 by EcoTank Canada, a distributor of washer fluid dispensers, to increase its domestic manufacturing capabilities and create 30 new, good-paying jobs in Dufferin-Caledon.

The investment was announced today by Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Monday, Feb. 23.

“By supporting strategic investments from regional businesses, our government is protecting Ontario’s workers and creating the conditions for a strong, stable, and resilient economy that can weather any storm,” said Jones. “EcoTank’s investment will support growth and innovation across the local manufacturing sector and create more good-paying jobs for workers and families in Orangeville.”

With this investment, EcoTank will build a new facility in Dufferin County and expand its production capabilities by installing a new assembly line. The new facility and assembly line will allow EcoTank to reshore the manufacturing of its washer fluid dispensers from Europe to Ontario, keeping costs low and securing major contracts in the retail trade industry.

The project will also deliver broader supply-chain benefits to the province, as 90 per cent of the supporting materials will be sourced exclusively from Ontario suppliers.

“EcoTank is transforming the way consumers refill washer fluid in their vehicles by offering a solution that is not only more convenient, but significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional plastic jugs,” said Robbie Mair, CEO and founder of EcoTank. “With the support of the Government of Ontario, we’ve accelerated our growth and established a new facility in Dufferin County, enabling us to manufacture our bulk washer fluid dispensers locally and export them across North America.”

In support of this investment, the government is providing EcoTank with $239,102 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF).

“Employing more than 800,000 workers across the province, Ontario’s manufacturing sector is the economic engine of our nation,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Our government is proud to support local companies like EcoTank as they expand their operations, and we thank them for their contributions to Ontario’s dynamic and growing manufacturing ecosystem.”

Ontario is investing over $230 million through its Regional Development Program to help manufacturers across the province grow while supporting distinct regional priorities.

To date, Ontario has supported more than 180 projects through the program, leveraging over $2.6 billion in new investments and helping to create more than 5,500 jobs.

