Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee to host community event for Overdose Awareness Day

August 28, 2025

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is inviting members of the community to learn more about how overdoses are impacting the community, as they prepare to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee will be hosting its 8th annual Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, located at 5 First Ave., Orangeville.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness about the impact of overdose and share harm reduction strategies while also honouring members of the community who have been affected by overdose.

“Overdose continues to affect individuals and families in every part of our community. It does not discriminate — it could be a friend, a neighbour, a colleague, or someone you love. This year’s event offers a chance to reflect, learn, and support practical solutions to prevent overdose and save lives,” reads a press release from the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee.

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is a collaboration of concerned people and service providers in Dufferin and Caledon who, for the past eight years, have organized a local Overdose Awareness Day event.

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), which is recognized on Aug. 31, is an annual commemorative day and campaign aimed at ending overdoses while also remembering those who have died and acknowledging the grief felt by family and friends left behind.

This year, the theme of International Overdose Awareness Day is “One big family, drive by hope”, and focuses on the importance of unity, compassion, and collective action in facing the overdose crisis.

The Overdose Awareness Event hosted by the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy will feature informational booths, Naloxone training sessions, commemorative activities, and guest speakers with will touch on the lived experience of overdose.

Admission is open to the public and free to attend.

“Everyone is welcome. Together, we can build a more informed and compassionate community,” concluded the committee.

