Dufferin Board of Trade holds Annual State of Business Breakfast

January 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) hosted its Annual State of Business Breakfast earlier this week on Tuesday, at Westminster United Church, bringing together local leaders and businesses to address key issues impacting the community.

The event began at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking, followed by a panel discussion featuring the mayors of Dufferin County. This annual event serves as an opportunity to advocate for the local business community and launch the Dufferin Business Survey, designed to gather insights on challenges businesses are facing and what changes need to be made.

The panel discussion highlighted pressing topics, including the uncertainty surrounding tariffs and trade relations, which could have significant impacts on local businesses. The mayors emphasized the importance of standing together as a united community to navigate these challenges.

Audience questions brought attention to other critical issues, such as the need for increased support in the agriculture sector, the availability of affordable housing, and reducing red tape regulations. A standout moment from the discussion was Orangeville being recognized as a Canada-wide leader in fare-free transit. Plans are underway to expand this success with a new inter-county transit system that will also remain fare-free, improving connectivity across Dufferin County.

The discussion concluded with a shared agreement among the panellists that municipalities must focus on keeping taxes low, cutting red tape, and fostering predictability to support the business community.

The Annual State of Business Breakfast is one of DBOT’s key initiatives to advocate for local businesses. DBOT is committed to supporting the community as it adapts, innovates, and grows stronger in the face of uncertainty.

The organization would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the event’s success. Together, we can ensure a resilient and thriving business community in Dufferin County, said DBOT.

Readers Comments (0)