General News

Duck Day to return to Grand Valley with over $30,000 in prizes

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Over 80 prizes totalling more than $30,000 are up for grabs this weekend during the Grand Valley Lions’ 28th Annual Duck Race Fundraiser.

Hundreds of community members will gather to watch as 4,000 ducks are hoisted over the Grand River off Hereward Park and dropped in for a ducky race.

The race is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, but there will be a community breakfast at the Grand Valley Community Centre from 8 to 11 a.m. to kick off Duck Day.

There will be free kids’ games, free entertainment and dozens of vendors at the event from noon onwards. Live music is being provided by the Aaron Muir Band, a dunk tank will be available with local celebrities, and attendees can enjoy face painting, a children’s scavenger hunt or hop on a bouncy castle.

As well, kids can try their luck on the Lions Duck Pond to win prizes, meet Paw Patrol characters, enjoy the Delta Waterfowl Painting Booth, Artsploration activities, paint-a-bus, bucket truck rides with Orangeville Hydro and a costume display booth.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, Dufferin County Warden Darren White and Grand Valley Mayor Steve Soloman will do the honours of dropping the ducks into the river to start the race at 2 p.m.

Tickets to participate are available for $10 but there is a limited number remaining. To purchase one, e-transfer gvlionsduckrace@gmail.com with your name, address and phone number and the Lions will fill it in, scan it and send you a copy.

All of the money raised from the duck race goes towards supporting not-for-profits in Grand Valley and Dufferin County or community improvement projects spearheaded by the Grand Valley Lions.


