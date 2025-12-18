Don’t steal from my house

December 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

I used to have a friend who came from a fairly large family.

There were six or seven children who, by the time I met them, were all grown adults.

An older sister was in her mid-30s, married with a house and three children.

One day, that sister just walked away from her life. She abandoned her home, her husband, and her children.

No one was sure why she chose to do that.

Several years went by, and no one heard from her. Another sister saw her in a casino and approached her. The woman claimed to have amnesia and said she didn’t know anyone, and quickly ran off.

The sister reported she appeared dishevelled and was hanging out with a questionable group of people.

A few years later, my friend answered a knock at the door of her home. Her parents had moved, and she had taken over the former family home.

It was the long-lost sister and her boyfriend.

She described them as looking like ‘a couple of bums.’

The sister said they needed a place to stay, and asked if they could stay at the house for a couple of weeks.

My friend was leery, but at the same time, the woman was still family, so she let them in.

It didn’t take very long for things to go wrong.

My friend returned home from work and noticed that a collection of pop bottles she had been saving to return for the deposit were all missing.

It wasn’t the amount of money the bottles were worth that was the problem. The problem was, they were hers. They weren’t there for the taking.

A day later, she noticed that the jar full of coins she kept in her bedroom was empty.

It was obvious that the couple of visitors were stealing from her. She did an inventory of the house and found that other items were missing.

The next morning, my friend told her visitors to leave and not to come back.

The long-lost sister was livid. How could she not be allowed to stay there? After all, she was family.

It just didn’t occur to this woman that she was the problem. Stealing from your host will, no doubt, usually end with you being asked to leave.

There has been a problem with extortion among certain communities in this country. Notably, some groups extort money from their own community through intimidation and violence.

Recently, in Surrey, British Columbia, 15 individuals were charged with extortion. None of the accused are Canadian citizens. It is questionable if any of them should even be here in the first place.

So what did these people do after being arrested? They all filed for refugee status to avoid being deported.

B.C has already been hit by a wave of extortion crimes and shootings, mostly targeting the South Asian community.

The mayor of Surrey, Branda Locke, has done something you rarely see local politicians do.

She made a statement saying she is ‘appalled’ to learn these criminals are claiming refugee status to evade deportation.

Good for her. We need local politicians to speak up and demand justice at the provincial and federal levels, to protect local people, because criminals are not being punished in our legal system.

Mayor Locke went on to say these suspects “must face swift justice.”

The Canadian Border Services Agency states that “persons found inadmissible” for such reasons as “serious criminality,” or “organized criminality,” won’t have their refugee claims heard and instead will be ordered to leave the country.

However, CBSA doesn’t have a very good reputation for protecting our borders.

Extortion rackets, while using violence, are part of both “serious criminality” and “organized criminality.”

Canadian citizens are getting fed up with this constant stream of news that persons who don’t belong here in the first place are committing crimes, and are still being allowed to stay, to commit more crimes.

Denmark just released its latest crime figures, and it has a very serious problem. The number of crimes committed by refugees from a certain country is huge, way higher than the regular population, and now they don’t know what to do.

The statistics are readily available.

The answer is simple – if you’re a guest in my house, don’t steal.

If you steal or commit a crime in my house, you will be sent packing.

