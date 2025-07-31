General News

Don’t forget about Fido: Ontario SPCA shares long weekend safety tips to keep animals safe

July 31, 2025   ·   0 Comments

With the long weekend around the corner, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is issuing a safety message to pet owners. The SPCA is urging pet parents to plan ahead before taking a trip to keep their animals safe.

Whether it’s a trip to the cottage, a backyard barbecue, or hitting the road, it’s important to ensure pets are well taken care of.

“Hot temperatures and busy holiday activities can be overwhelming, or even dangerous, for our furry friends,” said the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in a statement on July 30.

“As part of its annual No Hot Pets campaign, the Ontario SPCA is urging everyone to take precautions and visit nohotpets.ca to pledge to keep animals safe in hot weather.

Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre, stressed the importance of planning ahead during the heat of summer.

“Long weekends are a time to unwind, but we can’t forget about the needs of our animals,” said Bury. “With a bit of planning, you can help your furry companions stay safe, cool and comfortable all weekend long.”

The Ontario SPCA has five tips to help pets stay safe through the August Long Weekend.

  • When traveling, never leave animals unattended in a vehicle, even for a quick stop. Cars can become dangerously hot in minutes, even if they are parked in the shade with the windows down. Plan pet-friendly stops when bringing an animal, or leave them at home where they are safe and comfortable. Pet-friendly businesses can download a sign welcoming pets at nohotpets.ca
  • During a camping trip, it’s important to remember to keep furry friends leashed at a campsite. Provide constant access to water and shade, and never leave pets alone in a tent, camper, or vehicle.
  • Pet owners who are boating need to fit their animal with a lifejacket and ensure they stay hydrated and cool. Watch for signs of overheating, like excessive panting or drooling. If your boat doesn’t have a top or cabin where an animal can seek shade, leave them at home.

Backyard barbecues can pose a danger to pets. Remember to keep animals away from the grill and human food, especially foods that are toxic to animals, like onions, grapes, and alcohol. Set up a shady, quiet space for them to retreat from noise and crowds.

During cottage time, ensure furry family members have up-to-date ID tags or a microchip in case they wander off. Keep an eye on them around the water, and provide a cool, shaded area where they can relax.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is encouraging animal owners to take the No Hot Pets pledge today at nohotpets.ca for a chance to win a YETI summer prize pack! Entrants also get access to hot weather safety resources, a downloadable toolkit, and tips to help spread the message of pet safety.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress needs to take action. Call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL or your local police. In an emergency, call 911.

“Let’s make this long weekend safe and enjoyable for everyone – including our furry family members,” said the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.s


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville community to come together to fight food insecurity during Lighthouse Week

By Sam Odrowski A soup kitchen in Orangeville is looking for support from the community during its first-ever Lighthouse Week fundraiser. Taking place from Monday, ...

Orangeville Optimist Club seeks funding for storage of Christmas in the Park displays

By JAMES MATTHEWS Local Optimists will have to wait until next year’s budget process to find out about a financial shot in the arm to ...

Orangeville needs $45-million to upgrade assets over next decade

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The latest asset management plan come after many changes from previous suggested plans that had been brought to ...

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...