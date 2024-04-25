Dining in Dufferin: Deja Vu Diner provides much more than just breakfast and lunch

By Gail Powell

From wedding engagements, dance parties and free giveaways to multiple fundraisers, a visit from the Stanley Cup, and a recent viral TikTok video – it’s never a dull moment for owner Jennifer Betz and the crew at Deja Vu Diner.

“We’ve had many memorable moments here at the diner. Last year, a Toronto food reviewer did a video of the restaurant and that helped us a great deal,” said Betz. “A year later, we still have people coming in from out of town to visit because they have seen us on Tik Tok.”

The quaint family-run neighbourhood establishment located, at 318 Broadway, has been a staple in the community for many years. In 2017, when Betz took over the diner, she wanted to continue with a breakfast/brunch/lunch focus, yet also add in other elements to grow and evolve her business.

During the pandemic, Betz renovated part of the dining room space to add a boxed meats retail store to their business portfolio. They also tried a coffee shop model for a short period of time.

“It’s all about trial and error in this business,” Betz explained. “The restaurant has changed in many ways; besides our boxed meats store, we’ve also built a new patio out back, brought in new furniture, new promotions and new menus – including a vegan menu.”

Deja Vu’s best-selling dish is their eggs benedict. The restaurant also carries locally sourced ingredients and food products such as geographically near artisanal crafted teas, cheesecakes and butter tarts too.

“Over the years, we’ve won many local awards in town including Best Brunch and Best Breakfast,” Betz noted.

The Ontario government also gave Betz an award for her work during the pandemic for pivoting the business to both a restaurant and a retail store. Betz attributes her continued success to conscientiously supporting a community that, in return, supports the Déjà vu Diner.

“I think people return to us because the food is really good, and the customer service is outstanding. Our goal is to give everyone who comes through our doors the best experience they can have. We have many regulars who are like family to us,” she said. “If a restaurant can pay its bills and its employees and continue to grow – that is a win.”

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, check out dejavudiner.ca for information on their menu items and more.

