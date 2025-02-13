Deputy mayor defends non-resident delegate rule

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Accessibility in Ontario is in crisis.

The fact that the province was supposed to be fully accessible by January 2025 and still isn’t proves the crisis, said Tamara Limebeer, a wheelchair user and accessibility advocate.

Limebeer told Orangeville council when it met on Feb. 10 that people with disabilities are not leaving their homes because there are too many barriers.

“Accessibility affects us all, whether we’re young or old, whether our disability is visible or not,” she said.

She is often trying to navigate facilities that don’t meet the Integrative Accessibility Standards or pass muster established by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

Municipal accessibility advisory committees have a role to review such things as site plans for subdivision neighbourhood construction, municipal offices, community centres, and other public facilities with an eye toward removing barriers.

“By law, you much consult your accessibility advisory committee about establishing, reviewing, and updating your multi-year accessibility plans,” Limebeer said.

She walked town council through various sections of the legislation, provided photos of what optimum accessibility is and contrasted those to locations around Orangeville that miss the standard.

She said steep inclines with no turning space at wheelchair sidewalk access points is a common deficiency found in Orangeville.

She illustrated problems with sloping and ramp grades through town. Even some reserved parking spaces don’t pass muster according to the legislation.

“Parking access isles are important,” Limebeer said. “Access isles is the space between parking spaces that allows persons with disabilities to get in and out of their vehicles and must be provided for all parking spaces for the use of persons with disabilities.”

She said she was asked why she should be permitted to make a presentation to council, given that she isn’t an Orangeville resident. Turns out, Limebeer spends as much time in town as the average resident.

She lives on the Orangeville-Caledon border. She’s the caregiver to her mother who is a resident of this town. Both her children graduated from Orangeville District Secondary School.

Aside from the fact the family shopping is done in Orangeville, she volunteers on two committees at the Headwaters Health Care Centre and she is a Dufferin Board of Trade member.

Regardless, at the bottom of all that is a concern about accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities.

“I am looking for answers as to why the Town of Orangeville has not been following the Integrated Accessibility Standards,” she said. “I think we all deserve an answer.”

Councillor Rick Stevens, the Access Orangeville Committee chairperson, suggested having a further discussion about her concerns with municipal staff.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor spoke about Limebeer’s reference to her difficulty getting clearance to present to council.

“To have accessibility in our community is a completely different issue than presenting to council,” Taylor said. “I agree that the circumstances that you present are unique.”

A councillor was absent when the delegation request was discussed. Her request passed with a 5-1 vote. Taylor said he was the single vote against allowing a non-resident to present to council.

Councillors were accosted during a meeting two years ago when the Town of Orangeville’s then mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy was up for discussion.

“The barriers have been erected here, that you can see,” he said. “Unfortunately, we can’t have public come up here and have access to us in a physical way.”

A gallery full of people who were not residents verbally attacked councillors. They kicked down a door and each councillor had to be escorted to their vehicles at the end of the night.

“It was awful,” Taylor said. “When we all signed up for council, we signed up to work hard and do our best. We didn’t sign up to be physically accosted or threatened in any kind of way.

“That’s why that rule is in place. If you pay taxes in town, you are eligible. Or if you rent or live here, you are eligible to communicate with council and appear in front of council. Otherwise, you’ll need special permission to do so.”

It may seem irrational, Taylor said. But when there’s a rule in place, he does his best to follow it.

“Especially after what we’ve been through,” he said.

“I know that in the township that I reside, (council) is allowed to waive procedural bylaws when they know who the presenter is when they’re there,” Limebeer said. “I think I’ve been around a fair bit and I don’t think you should be afraid of me for any reason.”

