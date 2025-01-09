General News

Deadline for 2024 charitable donations extended to end of February 

January 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Federal government makes move to mitigate impact of postal strike on charities

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canadians can make a charitable donation and claim a tax credit for 2024 until the end of February. 

The Federal Government announced this in an effort to mitigate the impact of last year’s month-long Canada Post strike on the nation’s non-profits during their busiest time of year.

For Caledon’s Bethell Hospice, the extension will make a big difference in its Light & Love campaign, which usually runs from October to Dec. 31. Now, it will run until Feb. 28.

Nicole Hand, executive director of the Bethell Hospice Foundation, said the extension will have a huge impact.

“The four-week Canada Post stoppage has had a huge impact on our signature fundraiser as many donors typically send their cheques through the mail. The extension to Feb. 28 will provide our charity with the time needed to receive and process additional donations and allow us to reach our goal of $255,000,” she said. 

The Bethell Hospice Foundation has raised over $200,000 through its Light & Love initiative so far, and hopes to raise the next $50,000 by Feb. 28. 

Donations to the campaign can be made by calling 905-838-3534 ext. 2248; visiting bethellhospicelightandlove.ca; or visiting the Foundation’s office at 15835 McLaughlin Road during regular business hours. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

By Paula Brown Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients. The local community foundation announced in a press release ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025. Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington and Giovanni Altrui said they ...

Mono residents face a staggering 13 per cent tax increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono residents will face a 13 per cent tax increase this year over last year. Town council voted Dec. 10 for a ...

Mono wants better development service from Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS In certain respects, very many details is too much detail. And such may be the case with Mono council being inundated with ...