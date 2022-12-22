Credit Valley Conservation named GTA Top Employer

By Brian Lockhart

For the third year in a row, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers.

CVC was recognized for encouraging employees to adopt healthy habits with seasonal wellness challenges and offering paid sick time to give employees peace of mind while prioritizing their health.

CVC employees are entitled to eight sick days per year.

The organization also helps its employees plan securely for the future with a defined benefit pension plan and retirement planning assistance, and also offers phased-in work options to help those nearing retirement manage their transition.

CVC also offers development opportunities for employees at various stages of their careers, from paid internships and co-op placements for those just starting, to mentoring and subsidies for tuition and professional accreditation for those looking to build their skills. This ensures employees grow with the organization and continue to innovate throughout their careers.

“Winning this award for the third time is a great honour and reflects our commitment to supporting our employees,” said Quentin Hanchard, chief administrative officer for CVC. “Our team is full of talented individuals who continue to do outstanding work on behalf of the communities we serve, and we could have won this award without them.”

Earlier this year, CVC was recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for its many green initiatives and for leading by example and demonstrating in the workplace their commitment to the local environment.

CVC works with partners in government and across the watershed to lead the protection, restoration, and enhancement of the natural environment.

Greater Toronto’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

